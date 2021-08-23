Chip Gaines to chop long locks for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of new social media fundraising challenge

All donations will benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Because of generous supporters like Chip and Joanna Gaines, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Gaines will prepare for his much-anticipated haircut with the help of 16-year-old St. Jude patient Bailey. At age 11, his doctor referred Bailey to St. Jude for treatment of bone cancer after an X-ray revealed a tumor on his left femur. He underwent nearly a year of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, limb-sparing surgery and multiple other surgeries and procedures.

Bailey's mother describes him as "a little like sweet tea on a front porch" because of the wisdom he shows beyond his years. He is a renaissance teen who likes art, tinkering with gadgets, golf and playing with his dogs. He shares another thing in common with Gaines besides a curious mind and a mutual love of fishing – Bailey also sports a Gaines-worthy head of perfectly coiffed hair.

The Gaineses have a rich history of supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In 2017, Chip's first "Operation Haircut" raised $230,000 via social media. That same year, the couple teamed up with mutual partner Target to renovate the St. Jude patient family dining room at Target House, a long-term "home away from home" for patient families receiving treatment at St. Jude.

In 2019, the Chip Gaines-led "Chip in Challenge" generated an additional $998,000 via social media with the help of several celebrity supporters including Drew Barrymore and Florida Georgia Line. The Gaineses visited St. Jude that same year to unveil a garden-themed playhouse designed for all St. Jude kids staying at Target House. It was during this visit that Chip Gaines connected with Bailey, leaving an indelible mark on the Gaineses.

"We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts," said Joanna Gaines following the family's 2019 visit.

To learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit stjude.org and to support this fundraiser with Chip Gaines, visit Instagram or stjude.org/chipin.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is a Waco, Texas-based company founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. For the Gaineses, what started in 2003 as a tiny home decor shop has since evolved into a national lifestyle brand spanning home, food, hospitality, media and more. To learn more about Magnolia, please visit www.magnolia.com.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

