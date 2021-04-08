Chip Ganassi Racing reveals Indianapolis 500 American Legion paint scheme in social media video blitz

"I'm excited to work with The American Legion this year," Kanaan said. "Jimmie and I had some fun filming the unveil videos. This livery is really sharp looking, and I'm so happy to be running my 20 th Indianapolis 500 in it. The American Legion is an important resource for veterans in helping make sure they get the benefits they have earned through their service, and I am proud to represent them, and all veterans."

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization, is using its presence in INDYCAR to elevate awareness and introduce a new modern brand expression before millions of fans. The new logo will not replace the historic American Legion emblem, but rather complement it by honoring the history, heritage and symbols which Legionnaires hold dear.

"Just like each one of our military branches, The American Legion will always have and utilize our traditional seal which has deep meaning to each and every Legionnaire," said Dean Kessel, chief marketing officer for The American Legion. "Our new marketing logo on the No. 48 Honda livery looks fantastic and provides a modern and contemporary expression for the brand. The American Legion name is clearly visible and honors our nation's veterans while still honoring who we are as an organization."

The American Legion is prominently featured on the No. 48 Honda during every race in the 2021 and 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. It is the primary paint scheme for two races in 2021, including, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" -- the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend – and at the Texas Motor Speedway May 2.

Throughout the year, The American Legion will use the series and national television exposure to bring attention to some of the most important issues facing today's veterans, including veteran suicide, honoring the fallen and remembering the service and sacrifice rendered as a result of 9/11 and other topics. For more information on The American Legion and its NTT INDYCAR SERIES participation, visit Legion.org/48.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, and one car in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and over 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

SOURCE The American Legion

