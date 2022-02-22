Chip Ingram Launches 10-day Challenge to Help Christians Navigate Divisiveness and Uncertainty In Today's World

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Ingram, President and Founder of Living on the Edge, an international ministry, announced today that he is offering a new, 10-Day Challenge aimed at helping Christians move beyond coping and, instead, learn how to flourish, no matter what hardship they may encounter. Available exclusively at LivingontheEdge.org , Daily Discipleship: The A.R.T. of Survival is for any Christian that wants to learn the clear, Biblical steps to thriving. "I believe that every Christian should be equipped with Biblical truths they can live out during the most challenging times," Ingram noted.

Take the 10-Day Challenge - Daily Discipleship: The A.R.T. of Survival - with Chip Ingram. Navigate Divisiveness and Uncertainty In Today's World Through This 10-Day Challenge. Visit http://lote.me/dd for details. Your Faith Should See You Through Hardships. Join The 10-Day Challenge That Will Help You Face Life's Adversity Head On // At the end of 10 days together, you'll understand God's blueprint for thriving… even in chaos. Visit http://lote.me/dd for details. Develop a habit of devotion and prayer. Every day during the 10-day Challenge, Pastor Chip Ingram will share a 10-minute or less teaching video, which will be followed by 10 minutes of your own personal study. Prayer is the primary tool for growth in adversity. Receive a leather-bound Prayer Journal as a gift when you register while supplies last. Visit http://lote.me/dd for details.

"We've heard from a lot of people that they are nervous about the direction of the country, or they are unsure of how to survive a world that feels so topsy-turvy," said Ingram. "Through this 10-Day Challenge, we hope to help Christians feel confident, equipped, and ready to thrive, despite an unpredictable world."

According to Ingram, the 10-Day Challenge is hyper-focused on empowering Christians with Biblical truths while helping them build a habit of daily prayer and meditation.

"At Living on the Edge, we know Christians want to improve their lives and the lives of those around them using Biblical principles," said Pastor Ingram. "In order to do that, you can follow the helpful steps laid out in James 1. Some challenges or studies don't deep-dive into these clear steps. When we don't understand the Biblical steps for surviving hardship, we feel unsettled or concerned."

Anyone who is interested in the no-cost, 10-Day Challenge, can register to join at LivingontheEdge.org . Starting March 7, Living on the Edge will provide daily guided video sessions with Chip Ingram, study supplements, and audio resources for the Daily Discipleship: The A.R.T. of Survival Challenge.

Everyone who registers, today through March 18, will receive a leather-bound Prayer Journal that can be used for personal reflection during the 10-Day Challenge. The journal will be shipped at no cost to each registrant as long as supplies last.

Details and registration for this new 10-Day Challenge with Chip Ingram are available at LivingontheEdge.org .

