Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market - Global Forecast to 2023: High Adoption Rate Expected In Automotive Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market by Application (Backlighting Unit (BLU), Flash Lighting, General Lighting, Automotive, etc.), Power Range (Low-, Mid-Power, and High-Power), and Geography (APAC, N. America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CSP LED market is estimated to be USD 757.7 million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 1,744.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Chip-scale package (CSP) LEDs are the latest trend in the LED package market. According to IPC's standard J-STD-012 (implementation of flip chip and chip scale technology), to qualify as chip scale, the package must have an area no greater than 1.2 times that of the die, and it must be a single-die and direct surface mountable package. As of 2017, CSP LEDs have only penetrated 4% in the global LED package market valued at USD 16 billion in 2017; with low-cost potential and attractive features, CSP LEDs are expected to penetrate about 10% of the total LED package market by 2023.

The shipment of CSP LEDs is expected to cross more than 15 billion units by 2023, at a CAGR of about 30% during the forecast period. The low-cost potential of CSP LEDs with a low bill of materials, which is because of the manufacturing process, where several packaging steps are omitted, is a major factor driving the growth of the CSP LED market. Small form factor and wide beam angle due to high-package density coupled with low thermal resistance and uniform current spreading are other factors that are contributing significantly to the adoption of CSP LEDs in different applications.

The display backlighting application is expected to dominate the CSP LED market, in terms of market size, during the forecast period, as it is pulled by the demand for energy efficient and compact backlighting sources for TV, monitor, and smartphone displays. The adoption of CSP LEDs in general lighting and automotive applications will play a crucial role in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Demand for CSP LEDs is expected to increase rapidly in next 5 years mainly from automotive and general lighting segments, and these two applications will provide tremendous growth opportunities to CSP LED manufacturers.

The market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is negligible adoption of CSP LEDs in the automotive segment, majority of which is in replaceable headlights that are being supplied by local/regional vendors by utilizing CSP LEDs from manufacturer like Seoul Semiconductor. Though the market size for CSP LEDs in the automotive segment is very small currently, it is expected that demand for mid- and high-power CSP LEDs will increase exponentially 2018 onwards when automotive manufacturers and automotive lighting suppliers start adopting CSP LEDs for new installations.

APAC accounted for largest demand for CSP LEDs mainly due to the presence of leading CSP LED manufacturers and customers (i.e. smartphone vendors, backlighting panel integrators, and display panel manufacturers) spread across countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan. The CSP LED market witnessed high demand from display backlighting, mobile flash, and other applications in APAC. CSP LEDs reduce the total number of LEDs required per backlighting panel, along with the form factor of the BLU. The growth in APAC will also be driven by the rise of newer CSP LED applications in general lighting and automotive.

The market in Europe is likely to exhibit the highest growth owing to expected high demand for CSP LEDs in automotive and general lighting applications during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers, key CSP LED suppliers, and major general lighting customers in the region will drive the growth of the CSP LED market in Europe; and the automotive segment is likely to lead the market in the region by 2023.

Overburden on LED foundries and so far adoption only in premium products are restraining the growth of the market. Heat dissipation and thermal challenges for module designers pose a major challenge to the market. Samsung is focused on the development of CSP LEDs with GaN-on-Si, which can further reduce the cost of CSP LEDs for different applications and offer strong competition to traditional LED packages. Such developments are major opportunities for CSP LED manufacturers to grow in the market.

Companies such as Lumileds (The Netherlands), Samsung (South Korea), Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), LG Innotek (South Korea), OSRAM (Germany), Nichia (Japan), EPISTAR (Taiwan), Cree (US), Genesis Photonics (Taiwan), and Lumens (South Korea) are the major players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In CSP Led Market

4.2 Global Led Package Market Outlook

4.3 CSP Led Market, By Application

4.4 CSP Led Market, By Power Range

4.5 CSP Led Market, By Geography

4.6 CSP Led Market, By Geography & Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Cost Potential Due To Omission Of Several Packaging Steps

5.2.1.2 Small Form Factor, Wide Beam Angle, And High Package Density

5.2.1.3 Low Thermal Resistance And Uniform Current Spreading

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Overburden On Led Foundries

5.2.2.2 Restricted To Premium Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Adoption Rate Expected In Automotive Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption In General Lighting Applications

5.2.3.3 Development Of CSP LEDs With Gan-On-Si

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Heat Dissipation And Thermal Challenges For Module Designers

5.2.4.2 Exposure To Environment And Fragile

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.2 Key Trends

5.3.2.1 Automotive And General Lighting Applications

5.3.2.2 Low Cost Of Manufacturing

5.3.2.3 Reduced Form Factor



6 CSP LED Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Backlighting Unit (BLU)

6.3 General Lighting

6.4 Automotive Lighting

6.5 Flash Lighting

6.6 Others



7 CSP Led Market, By Power Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Low- & Mid-Power

7.3 High-Power



8 CSP Led Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 South Korea

8.2.2 China

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 Rest Of APAC

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.2 Canada & Mexico

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 UK

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Rest Of Europe

8.5 Rest Of The World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis: CSP Led Market

9.3 Competitive Situations And Trends: CSP LED Market

9.3.1 Product Launches And Developments (2015-2018)

9.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements (2015-2018)

9.3.3 Acquisitions (2015-2018)



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Lumileds

10.2.2 Samsung Electronics

10.2.3 Seoul Semiconductor

10.2.4 Osram Opto Semiconductors

10.2.5 LG Innotek

10.2.6 Nichia

10.2.7 Epistar

10.2.8 Cree

10.2.9 Genesis Photonics

10.2.10 Lumens Co., Ltd.

10.3 Other Important Players

10.3.1 Semileds Corporation

10.3.2 Lextar Electronics

10.3.3 Shenzhen Mtc

10.3.4 Unistars

10.3.5 Shenzhen Dpower Opto-Electronic

10.3.6 Plessey Semiconductors

10.3.7 Cambridge Nanotherm

10.3.8 Hongli Zhihui Group (Honglitronic)

10.3.9 Bridgelux

10.3.10 Optoled

10.3.11 Everlight Electronics

10.4 Input Suppliers

10.4.1 Flory Optoelectronic Materials Company

10.4.2 Dow Chemical Company

10.4.3 TDK Corp.

10.4.4 Bree Optronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gs75lt/chip_scale?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

