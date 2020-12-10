ChipMOS REPORTS 6-YEAR HIGH FOR NOVEMBER MONTHLY REVENUE

HSINCHU, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of November 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.55 to US$1.00 as of November 30, 2020.

The Company noted this represents a 6-year high for November monthly revenue. ChipMOS continues to benefit from favorable market dynamics and high utilization levels. Growth is being led by strong TDDI from new smartphone, and increased Memory demand.

Revenue for the month of November 2020 was NT$2,051.0 million or US$71.8 million, a decrease of 0.9% as compared to October 2020 and an increase of 10.9% compared to November 2019.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

November 2020 October 2020 November 2019 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,051.0 2,068.7 1,849.1 -0.9% 10.9% Revenues (US$ million) 71.8 72.5 64.8 -0.9% 10.9%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 [email protected] In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 [email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Related Links

https://www.chipmos.com

