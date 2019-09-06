ChipMOS Reports August 2019 Revenue; Highest Level Since December 2014

HSINCHU, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of August 2019. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.32 to US$1.00 as of August 30, 2019.

Revenue for the month of August 2019 was NT$1,912.2 million or US$61.1 million, an increase of 10.1% from the month of July 2019 and an increase of 10.3% from the same period in 2018. This represents the highest revenue level since December 2014. The Company noted that it is benefiting from continued growth led by the addition of new NAND flash business, diversification of gold bumping for DDIC to wafer bumping of non-DDIC products, and a further rebound in TDDI demand entering typically stronger second half of the year.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

August 2019 July 2019 August 2018 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,912.2 1,737.3 1,733.0 10.1% 10.3% Revenues (US$ million) 61.1 55.5 55.3 10.1% 10.3%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 jesse_huang@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

