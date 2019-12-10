ChipMOS REPORTS NOVEMBER 2019 REVENUE; 14.1% Year-Over-Year Growth

HSINCHU, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of November 2019. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.50 to US$1.00 as of November 29, 2019.

Revenue for the month of November 2019 was NT$1,849.1 million or US$60.6 million, a decrease of 2.6% from the month of October 2019 and an increase of 14.1% from the same period in 2018. The month over month decline reflects one less operating day in November as compared to October. The Company is otherwise benefiting from stability in its core business and utilization levels.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

November 2019 October 2019 November 2018 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,849.1 1,898.9 1,620.8 -2.6% 14.1% Revenues (US$ million) 60.6 62.3 53.1 -2.6% 14.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 IR@chipmos.com In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 dpasquale@globalirpartners.com

