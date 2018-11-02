ChipMOS REPORTS OCTOBER 2018 REVENUE; INCREASES 7% OVER SEPTEMBER AND 18% YEAR OVER YEAR

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of October 2018. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.94 to US$1.00 as of October 31, 2018.



Revenue for the month of October 2018 was NT$1,813.5 million or US$58.6 million, an increase of 7.0% from the month of September 2018 and an increase of 18.0% from the same period in 2017.



The Company noted it is continuing to benefit from a favorable business mix, an earlier price increase and strong demand of TDDI. Higher overall utilization levels reflect further growth in demand levels combined with longer test times required by TDDI testing programs.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

October 2018 September 2018 October 2017 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues

(NT$ million) 1,813.5 1,695.5 1,537.1 7.0% 18.0% Revenues

(US$ million) 58.6 54.8 49.7 7.0% 18.0%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

