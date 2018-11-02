ChipMOS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ --

Q3'18 Highlights (as compared to Q2'18):

Net Revenue Grows 11.4% to US$164.3 Million Compared to US$147.5 Million

Gross Profit Improves to US$32.0 Million Compared to US$24.2 Million

Gross Margin Increases to 19.5% Compared to 16.4%

Net Earnings of US$0.37 Per Basic ADS Compared to US$0.10 Per Basic ADS; Net Earnings of US$0.02 Per Basic Common Share Compared to US$0.005 Per Basic Common Share

Distributed Cash Dividend of NT$0.3 Per Common Share and Capital Reduction of NT$1.5 Per Common Share on October 31, 2018 , Capital Reduction of US$0.969 Per ADS on November 2, 2018 and Cash Dividend of US$0.194 Per ADS on November 7

Retained Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents at US$199.2 Million , with Net Debt Balance of US$135.2 Million

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.46 against US$1.00 as of September 28, 2018.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was NT$5,005.2 million or US$164.3 million, an increase of 11.4% from NT$4,491.6 million or US$147.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and an increase of 13.0% from NT$4,431.1 million or US$145.5 million for the same period in 2017.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2018 was NT$439.6 million or US$14.4 million, and NT$0.56 or US$0.02 per basic common share, as compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the second quarter of 2018 of NT$124.1 million or US$4.1 million, and NT$0.15 or US$0.005 per basic common share, and compared to net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company in the third quarter of 2017 of NT$162.0 million or US$5.3 million, and NT$0.19 or US$0.01 per basic common share. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2018 were US$0.37 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.10 per basic ADS for the second quarter of 2018 and US$0.13 per basic ADS in the third quarter of 2017.

S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, "We are pleased with third quarter results. We achieved 11.4% revenue growth compared to Q2 and improved our gross margin to 19.5% from 16.4% over the same period. We are benefitting from higher utilization levels, a more favorable product mix and higher prices for our services. We expect continued revenue and profit growth led by existing customer programs, higher volume allocations and ongoing competitive share gains. We also continue to benefit from higher customer demand in our TDDI and 12" fine pitch COF businesses. TDDI test demand remains strong as smartphones shift to full screen panels and narrow bezel models, with test programs that run an average of 3 times longer than that of DDIC programs. This puts our capacity at an even higher premium."

Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, commented, "ChipMOS is positioned for growth with higher utilization rates, healthy demand in our key markets and a strong balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with a balance of cash and cash equivalents of US$199.2 million, a net debt balance of US$135.2 million, and a net debt to equity ratio of 23.5%. This is after CapEx of $32.8 million in the third quarter, the majority of which was invested to meet higher customer demand levels for our DDIC related capacity, mainly for DDIC wafer test, and our mixed-signal product testing. We finalized our Capital Reduction in October, which reduced our outstanding shares by approximately 15%, and we distributed NT$1.5 per common share to shareholders. Separately, we distributed a cash dividend to shareholders in October of NT$0.3 per common share. Our focus remains on improving profitability and building shareholders' value."

Selected Operation Data Q3'18 Q2'18 Revenue by segment Testing 24.5% 27.6% Assembly 24.3% 26.2% LCD Driver 32.6% 28.9% Bumping 18.6% 17.3% CapEx US$32.8 million US$32.1 million Testing 46.1% 38.3% Assembly 6.4% 6.0% LCD Driver 39.6% 46.7% Bumping 7.9% 9.0% Depreciation and amortization expenses US$28.2 million US$27.7 million Utilization by segment Testing 78% 80% Assembly 63% 64% LCD Driver 81% 81% Bumping 77% 70% Overall 75% 74%

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Period ended Sep. 30, 2018 Period ended Sep. 30, 2017 US$ million US$ million Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 88.6 114.5 Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities (137.6) (74.2) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (15.8) (3.9) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (64.8) 36.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.2 (0.5) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 263.8 248.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 199.2 284.5

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP") Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS, ChipMOS uses non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio in this press release. The non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating profit plus depreciation, amortization and interest income and less capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax expense and dividend. The non-GAAP EBITDA represents operating profit plus depreciation and amortization. The non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio represents the ratio of net debt, the sum of debt less cash and cash equivalent, divided by equity attributable to equity holders of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the Taiwan-IFRS.

ChipMOS considers the use of non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio provides useful information to management to manage the Company's business and make financial and operational decisions and also to the investors to understand and evaluate the Company's business and operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in this press release.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018 June. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 USD USD USD Revenue 164.3 147.5 145.5 Cost of revenue (132.3) (123.3) (120.5) Gross profit 32.0 24.2 25.0 Research and development expenses (7.7) (8.2) (8.1) Sales and marketing expenses (0.4) (0.5) (0.5) General and administrative expenses (3.9) (4.0) (4.1) Other operating income (expenses), net 0.9 2.1 0.9 Operating profit 20.9 13.6 13.2 Non-operating income (expenses), net (2.4) 2.1 (3.7) Profit (loss) before tax 18.5 15.7 9.5 Income tax benefit (expense) (4.1) (11.6) (2.0) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 14.4 4.1 7.5 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - - (2.2) Profit (loss) for the period 14.4 4.1 5.3 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company -­ Continuing operations 14.4 4.1 7.5 - Discontinued operations - - (2.2) 14.4 4.1 5.3 Note:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Three months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 USD USD USD Profit (loss) for the period 14.4 4.1 5.3 Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations (3.3) (0.9) 1.1 Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income 0.9 0.5 - Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method (0.0) (0.0) - Income tax effect (0.2) (0.1) - Total other comprehensive income (loss) (2.6) (0.5) 1.1 Total comprehensive income (loss) 11.8 3.6 6.4 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

basic 14.4 4.1 5.3 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic 0.02 0.005 0.01 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic 0.37 0.10 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic 786,260 849,672 846,840 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

diluted 14.4 4.1 5.3 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - diluted 0.02 0.005 0.01 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted 0.36 0.10 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted 792,443 857,028 853,644 Note:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 NTD NTD NTD Revenue 5,005.2 4,491.6 4,431.1 Cost of revenue (4,029.4) (3,756.4) (3,670.3) Gross profit 975.8 735.2 760.8 Research and development expenses (233.6) (249.5) (246.9) Sales and marketing expenses (13.8) (13.9) (14.4) General and administrative expenses (119.0) (120.9) (125.0) Other operating income (expenses), net 26.7 63.2 27.7 Operating profit 636.1 414.1 402.2 Non-operating income (expenses), net (71.4) 62.9 (114.1) Profit (loss) before tax 564.7 477.0 288.1 Income tax benefit (expense) (125.1) (352.9) (60.9) Profit (loss) from continuing operations 439.6 124.1 227.2 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations - - (65.2) Profit (loss) for the period 439.6 124.1 162.0 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company -­ Continuing operations 439.6 124.1 227.2 - Discontinued operations - - (65.2) 439.6 124.1 162.0

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD) Except for Per Share Amounts and Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 NTD NTD NTD Profit (loss) for the period 439.6 124.1 162.0 Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations (103.0) (25.3) 32.8 Unrealized gain (loss) on valuation of

equity instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income 28.2 14.1 - Share of other comprehensive income

(loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using equity method (1.0) (0.8) - Income tax effect (5.6) (2.8) - Total other comprehensive income (loss) (81.4) (14.8) 32.8 Total comprehensive income (loss) 358.2 109.3 194.8 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company -

basic 439.6 124.1 162.0 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - basic 0.56 0.15 0.19 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - basic 11.18 2.92 3.83 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - basic 786,260 849,672 846,840 Profit (loss) attributable to the Company - diluted 439.6 124.1 162.0 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the

Company - diluted 0.55 0.14 0.19 Earnings (loss) per ADS equivalent - diluted 11.09 2.90 3.80 Weighted average shares outstanding (in

thousands) - diluted 792,443 857,028 853,644

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD) (1) Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 ASSETS USD USD USD Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 199.2 134.0 284.5 Accounts and notes receivable, net 155.1 142.6 132.6 Inventories 58.1 59.1 62.7 Other current assets 17.6 17.5 12.0 Total current assets 430.0 353.2 491.8 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 0.4 0.4 - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4.7 3.8 - Non-current financial assets carried at cost - - 0.7 Investments accounted for using equity method 129.8 135.0 113.7 Property, plant & equipment 524.6 520.2 492.2 Other non-current assets 12.9 11.5 11.6 Total non-current assets 672.4 670.9 618.2 Total assets 1,102.4 1,024.1 1,110.0 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank loans - - 25.7 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and equipment suppliers 44.7 44.1 49.8 Long-term bank loans, current portion 24.5 24.5 70.3 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion 0.7 0.4 0.4 Other current liabilities 122.3 73.7 61.5 Total current liabilities 192.2 142.7 207.7 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 309.2 250.0 281.5 Long-term lease obligations payable - 0.4 0.7 Other non-current liabilities 24.8 24.8 23.7 Total non-current liabilities 334.0 275.2 305.9 Total liabilities 526.2 417.9 513.6 EQUITY Capital stock – common stock 247.2 290.8 291.0 Capital surplus 206.2 206.2 206.6 Retained earnings 152.2 137.8 132.4 Other equity interest 2.2 4.5 (0.5) Treasury stock (31.6) (33.1) (33.1) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 576.2 606.2 596.4 Total equity 576.2 606.2 596.4 Total liabilities and equity 1,102.4 1,024.1 1,110.0 Note:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Sep. 30, Jun. 30, 2018 and Sep. 30, 2017 Figures in Millions of NT dollars (NTD) Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 ASSETS NTD NTD NTD Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,067.2 4,082.6 8,666.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,725.3 4,341.9 4,038.7 Inventories 1,770.1 1,800.3 1,911.2 Other current assets 535.0 534.3 364.6 Total current assets 13,097.6 10,759.1 14,981.4 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11.4 11.8 - Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income 142.9 114.7 - Non-current financial assets carried at cost - - 20.9 Investments accounted for using equity method 3,954.2 4,114.0 3,461.8 Property, plant & equipment 15,979.9 15,844.2 14,992.3 Other non-current assets 391.7 351.6 354.4 Total non-current assets 20,480.1 20,436.3 18,829.4 Total assets 33,577.7 31,195.4 33,810.8 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank loans - - 783.8 Accounts payable and payables to contractors and

equipment suppliers 1,360.7 1,341.8 1,515.8 Long-term bank loans, current portion 747.3 747.3 2,142.6 Long-term lease obligations payable, current portion 20.7 11.6 11.6 Other current liabilities 3,725.7 2,244.9 1,873.4 Total current liabilities 5,854.4 4,345.6 6,327.2 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 9,418.4 7,616.7 8,574.5 Long-term lease obligations payable - 12.0 21.1 Other non-current liabilities 754.6 755.1 720.5 Total non-current liabilities 10,173.0 8,383.8 9,316.1 Total liabilities 16,027.4 12,729.4 15,643.3 EQUITY Capital stock - common stock 7,529.0 8,859.8 8,864.1 Capital surplus 6,280.9 6,281.2 6,292.6 Retained earnings 4,636.1 4,196.4 4,032.4 Other equity interest 66.8 136.2 (14.0) Treasury stock (962.5) (1,007.6) (1,007.6) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 17,550.3 18,466.0 18,167.5 Total equity 17,550.3 18,466.0 18,167.5 Total liabilities and equity 33,577.7 31,195.4 33,810.8

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Figures in Millions of U.S. dollars (USD)) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP free cash flow for the periods indicated: Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 USD USD USD Operating profit 20.9 13.6 13.2 Add: Depreciation 28.2 27.7 24.4 Interest income 0.4 0.4 0.4 Less: Capital expenditures (32.8) (32.1) (36.7) Interest expense (1.1) (1.2) (1.6) Income tax expense (4.1) (11.6) (2.0) Dividend - - (28.1) Non-GAAP free cash flow 11.5 (3.2) (30.4) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our operating profit to non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods indicated: Three months ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 USD USD USD Operating profit 20.9 13.6 13.2 Add: Depreciation 28.2 27.7 24.4 Non-GAAP EBITDA 49.1 41.3 37.6 The table below sets forth a calculation of our non-GAAP net debt to equity ratio for the periods indicated: Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 USD USD USD Short-term bank loans - - 25.7 Long-term bank loans

(including current portion) 333.7 274.5 351.8 Long-term lease obligations payable

(including current portion) 0.7 0.8 1.1 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (199.2) (134.0) (284.5) Net debt 135.2 141.3 94.1 Equity attributable to equity holders of

the Company 576.2 606.2 596.4 Net debt to equity ratio 23.5% 23.3% 15.8%

