Chipotle And The Shawn Mendes Foundation Launch Wonder Grants To Support Young Innovators In Sustainability

The Shawn Mendes Bowl added to menu for a limited time to support youth change makers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is partnering with Shawn Mendes and the Shawn Mendes Foundation to launch "Wonder Grants" supporting young innovators in sustainability, as well as a "Shawn Mendes Bowl" on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

Bringing Purpose to the Menu

For every Shawn Mendes Bowl sold, Chipotle will donate $1 toward the Shawn Mendes Foundation in support of changemakers.1 The new digital menu item features Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, the brand's latest menu innovation that was launched earlier this month.

Shawn Mendes Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and guac

This marks the first time Chipotle has launched a philanthropic entrée on its menu.

Wonder Grants

Chipotle and Shawn Mendes are also awarding "Wonder Grants" to young activists focused on sustainability. "Wonder Grants" are designed to help young changemakers with big ideas but insufficient resources to launch or complete innovative projects across a range of fields including music, film, activism, education, science, environment and technology.

To learn more about the Shawn Mendes Foundation, fans can visit www.shawnmendesfoundation.org. The sustainability Wonder Grant recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.

"It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability – I'm excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts," said Shawn Mendes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Shawn Mendes and use the power of our real food to back the next great innovations in sustainability," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Together with Shawn's team and our passionate fans, we continue to pursue our mission of cultivating a better world."

Cumulative Real Foodprint

Chipotle is also introducing a new extension of its Real Foodprint feature that will allow fans to view the cumulative potential impact of all their Chipotle orders, as compared to orders using conventional ingredients, in one comprehensive dashboard on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Real Foodprint, introduced in October 2020, is a sustainability impact tracker that uses data provided by HowGood to compare average values for each of Chipotle's real ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five (5) key metrics.

The Real Foodprint computed for a Shawn Mendes Bowl is:

Less Carbon in the Atmosphere

1.4 grams

Gallons of Water Saved

1.7 gallons

Improved Soil Health

1.8 sq ft

Organic Land Supported

1 sq ft

Antibiotics Avoided

42.3 milligrams

At the conclusion of the campaign, Chipotle will share a Real Foodprint for all Shawn Mendes bowls ordered to demonstrate the potential impact of his ingredient choices at Chipotle on the environment and animal welfare.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT THE SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION:

The Shawn Mendes Foundation seeks to inspire Shawn's audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back. As part of its ongoing mission, the Foundation provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change. SMF recently partnered with Global Citizen Year to launch the Global Citizen Academy, a first-of-its kind leadership experience for 2020 high school graduates from around the world to learn powerful and practical skills for a lifetime of social impact. Most recently, SMF provided $250,000 in need-based scholarships to ensure that tuition is not a barrier to entry and students of all economic backgrounds can participate in the Academy. The Foundation has worked with Forests Ontario to plant seven acres of trees outside of Ontario, Canada, while the SMF and Shawn have aligned with various partners in recent years across various philanthropic fields, including Pencils of Promise, VH1 Saves the Music, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, the TJ Martell Foundation, Global Citizen, Global Changemakers, and Fridays for Future. SMF also continues its work with their primary Canadian partner, SickKids Hospital in Toronto by giving a grant to support COVID-19 testing, and will remain an active partner to provide support to the hospital through various efforts and events. The Shawn Mendes Foundation is a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For information, including how to donate, please visit ShawnMendesFoundation.org.

1 For every purchase of the Shawn Mendes Bowl in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com between January 14, 2021 through January 28, 2021 in the US and Canada, $1 of the purchase price will go to The Shawn Mendes Foundation, a fiscally sponsored project of the Social Impact Fund. Minimum donation $10,000, and up to $50,000 USD. Visit https://www.chipotle.com/shawn to learn more.

