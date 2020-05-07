Chipotle Announces Virtual Prom Afterparty With David Dobrik And $25K Scholarship

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Prom Afterparty with brand super-fan and digital star David Dobrik at 9:45pm EDT on May 16. Chipotle's Virtual Prom Afterparty will immediately follow the Teen Vogue Virtual Prom, of which Chipotle is a presenting sponsor.

Chipotle is inviting students to add their names to the afterparty guest list by requesting access to a private Instagram account @ChipotleAfterParty. The event will feature 10,000 free entrée code giveaways, new product drops, a special Instagram and Snapchat Lens that will let attendees take a photo with David Dobrik, and the chance to chat with David on Instagram Live.

Chipotle is looking to bring joy and normalcy to students who are missing out on exciting milestones in their school experience. Students attending the afterparty event will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship from Chipotle by following @ChipotleAfterParty on Instagram and tuning in to David Dobrik's Instagram Live where the winner will be announced.

"Our high school fans keep our brand energized with their passion for Chipotle's real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It's amazing to see students' optimism throughout this time, and we're excited for them to reconnect with friends and make special memories on virtual prom night."

To help prom-goers all over the country create their own looks, Chipotle is collaborating with e.l.f. Cosmetics to develop the ultimate burrito-inspired cosmetic set. The set features a collection of new e.l.f. products that represent iconic Chipotle ingredients and packaging that includes: Liquid Glitter Silver for burrito foil; Primer-Infused Blush in Always Spicy for guac; Lip Exfoliator Brown Sugar for brown rice; and Putty Primer Matte for sour cream. One hundred e.l.f. sets will be available for purchase from the Chipotle Afterparty Instagram page and www.elfcosmetics.com on May 14.

Additionally, as part of their sponsorship of the Teen Vogue Virtual Prom, Chipotle is teaming up with notable DIY creator Sophie Parker (@wifenyc) to show teens how to create corsages and boutonnieres for their big night. Using Chipotle's famed burrito foil, Sophie will demonstrate how to complete your prom night look with an around the wrist or pinned accessory. The DIY demo will launch on Teen Vogue's Instagram Stories leading up to the event.

No purchase necessary to enter Chipotle Afterparty Scholarship Sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 16 years old or older (minors must have parental consent). Sweepstakes begins on 5/7/2020 at 12:01 am PT and ends on 5/14/2020 at 11:59 pm PT. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/afterparty for how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions and complete details. Many will enter, only one (1) grand prize is available. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit (1) entry per person. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

