Chipotle Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Free Queso Blanco, Free Delivery And #ChipotleSponsorMe Challenge On TikTok

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering free Queso Blanco and extending its free delivery offer through May 10. Fans ordering digitally via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can use promo code QUESO55 at checkout to receive free Queso Blanco when it is added to an entrée on May 5.

Chipotle launches #ChipotleSponsorMe TikTok challenge with digital star David Dobrik

Chipotle is also launching a new challenge on TikTok called #ChipotleSponsorMe with digital star and Chipotle super-fan David Dobrik. David will award five fans who showcase why they should be sponsored by Chipotle on TikTok with a Chipotle Celebrity Card. The winners will be the first Chipotle fans to receive the famed Celebrity Card, which is held by a small, elite group of brand super fans who are celebrities, athletes and influencers and grants access to free Chipotle. To enter, fans need to follow @Chipotle on TikTok, use #ChipotleSponsorMe and #contest, and post a creative TikTok video about why Chipotle should sponsor them. David will be viewing entries and commenting on the winners' posts after 5pm ET on May 5.

"On social, we've had so many fans ask us to sponsor them and the #ChipotleSponsorMe challenge is finally here to answer the call on Cinco de Mayo," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We expect our passionate community to create some amazing content, which will help propel five talented individuals to an elite status of Chipotle fandom. This opportunity, combined with free queso and free delivery, means everybody wins with Chipotle on May 5."

Chipotle has extended its free delivery offer on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through May 10 to increase access to real food for customers nationwide. Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app, with 1,250 points resulting in a free entrée. Bonuses, like extra point days, help Chipotle Rewards members earn points more quickly so real food becomes real free, real fast.

Free delivery offer valid only for orders placed and fulfilled on 4/30/20-5/10/20 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas within the U.S. from participating U.S. Chipotle locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability. Free queso offer requires use of code QUESO55 at checkout, and is valid for a free topping of queso for each regular-priced entrée item purchased, on 5/5/20 only, and is subject to availability. Offers are not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery or digital order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate these offers at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

No purchase necessary to enter the #ChipotleSponsorMe challenge. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states, 13 years or older; minors must have parental consent. Enter 4/30/20 – approximately 4:59 pm Eastern time on 05/05/20. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/sponsorme. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM

