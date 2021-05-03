Chipotle Celebrates Fans' Chipotle IQ With Cinco Days Of Giveaways

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is giving its most knowledgeable super fans a chance to win big for Cinco de Mayo. The brand will dish out digital BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offers through Chipotle IQ*, the second iteration of its signature trivia game that tests fans' expertise in Chipotle's sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chiptole is bringing back Chipotle IQ, its signature trivia game that tests fans’ expertise in Chipotle’s sourcing, ingredients, recipes, and sustainability efforts. Each day this week, Chipotle will give away BOGOs to the first 50,000 fans who answer 10 Chipotle IQ questions correctly. Fans who score a perfect mark on the test but miss out on a BOGO will be entered to win one of 100 Limited Edition $500 Chipotle gift cards.

Up for the challenge? Check out www.chipotleiq.com.

"It's no secret that real Chipotle fans get real rewards," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for ways to supercharge our super fans on Cinco, and this year, it's our true brand experts' time to shine."

Extra Credit

On Cinco de Mayo, Chipotle will give away five additional Limited Edition $500 Chipotle gift cards on its Instagram page. The last five fans to comment "last" on Chipotle's Cinco de Mayo post before 5:55pm ET will receive a $500 Chipotle gift card**. For more information, fans can follow @Chipotle on Instagram.



Chipotle IQ's Debut

Chipotle launched Chipotle IQ in August of 2020 to massive fanfare. The 250,000 BOGO offers reserved for players who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the test were awarded in less than four hours after the site went live.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest & Promotion Period: 05/03/21 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 05/07/21 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter the Contest, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game during an "Entry Period"; 50,000 prizes available per entry period; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. To enter the Sweepstakes, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game; 100 prizes available; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. Mobile phone with text message plan required to claim prize. See Official Rules at http://www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the U.S., 13 years or older (minors must have parental consent). Enter on 5/5/21 between approx. 9:01 am ET – approx. 5:55 pm ET. Many will enter, only 5 prizes available. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations and prize descriptions, odds, and complete details, visit @chipotle on Instagram. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.



ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

