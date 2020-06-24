Chipotle Hosts Charitable Lunch & Listen With Karamo And LGBTQ+ Creators On TikTok

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today that in celebration of Pride month, it is teaming up with activist, TV personality and brand superfan Karamo to host a Lunch & Listen session on Chipotle's official TikTok channel. The session will take place on Friday, June 26 at 2pm ET featuring TikTok creators in discussion with Karamo about their experiences being prominent voices in the LGBTQ+ community.

To celebrate Pride, Chipotle is teaming up with with activist, TV personality and brand superfan Karamo to host a Lunch & Listen session on TikTok Live. The session will take place on Friday, June 26 at 2pm ET and feature discussions with popular LGBTQ+ creators. Chipotle will donate $1 for every TikTok Live viewer to The Center for Black Equity.

For every viewer that tunes into the Lunch & Listen session, Chipotle will donate $1, up to $50,000, to The Center for Black Equity, the national leader in connecting members of the Black LGBTQ+ community with information and resources to educate, engage and empower their fight for equity and access. The brand will also give away a total of 10,000 free burrito codes throughout the stream to encourage its fans to have their own Lunch & Listen sessions with members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We wanted to transform our TikTok platform into a resource that both celebrates and educates people about Pride," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Authenticity and inclusion are values that guide much of our decision making as a purpose-driven organization."

On Instagram and Twitter, Chipotle's employee-driven 'Love What Makes You Real' campaign will share individual stories of hope, courage and connection. The campaign celebrates the people who are essential to the business and the values that are essential to them. Chipotle's P.R.I.D.E. (People Respecting Inclusivity, Diversity and Education) employee resource group, which helps represent and further support the LGBTQ+ community, identified the team members that will be showcased in the campaign.

"The environment you're surrounded by often dictates your comfort and openness with sharing who you really are," said Andrew Harris, General Manager of the Chipotle restaurant in Aurora, Colorado. "I've never worried about how I identified at Chipotle, or about my transgender career path. I know that I have just as fair an option to succeed as anybody else."

As a longtime Pride supporter and company that fosters a culture of inclusivity, Chipotle was recognized by Forbes as a 'Best Employer for Diversity 2020' as well as a "Best Company" for Diversity and Company Culture by Comparably. Chipotle is committed to providing equal opportunities for success, and empowering employees to be their true selves. Chipotle enables its workforce by investing in the wellbeing of its employees and their families with world-class benefits like access to mental healthcare through Employee Assistance Programs. Further resources include recently enhanced paid parental leave for adoptive parents, same-sex couples, and paternity leave, as well as covered care and surgical services for Transgender employees. To learn more about Chipotle's commitment to cultivating a culture of openness and awareness, visit the People section of its Sustainability Report Update.

Free burrito offer is limited to one free regular-priced item per offer code. Valid for one-time use only, online and in-app only, for orders through participating Chipotle locations in the U.S. Offer expires on 7/30/2020. Redemption is subject to availability. Not valid on catering orders or delivery orders through third-party platforms. May not be combined with other offers. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited. Msg & data rates may apply. Privacy Policy: chip.tl/privacy

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.