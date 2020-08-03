Chipotle Introduces Responsibly Sourced Line Of Goods, Including Upcycled Avocado Dyed Apparel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching a responsibly sourced line of Chipotle Goods, made with organic cotton, and branded accessories available exclusively for Chipotle Rewards members. The collection will feature an open-looped line of Chipotle apparel, dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants as well as branded unisex gear. All profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

The Chipotle Goods collection features an open-looped line of Chipotle apparel, dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants. Chipotle is launching a responsibly sourced line of Chipotle Goods, made with organic cotton, and branded accessories. Today Chipotle Rewards’ 15 million members will have first access to the collection by using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods line will be available for the public beginning August 4.

Today Chipotle Rewards' 15 million members will have first access to the collection by using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods line will be available for the public beginning August 4. To shop the entire Chipotle Goods collection, fans can visit: ChipotleGoods.com.

An early adopter to responsibly sourced goods, Chipotle has supported organic cotton farmers through uniform purchases since 2012, making it one of the largest buyers of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) cotton in the U.S. Chipotle is also one of the largest restaurant purchasers of avocados in the world and is now blending these two ingredients to create a fashionable line of goods. Chipotle, known for its famous six ingredient guac recipe, is left with nearly 300 million avocado pits per year in its restaurants. The company is now upcycling leftover pits from select restaurants to create several natural avo dyed goods. An ink is created when the pits are simmered in water, creating a sustainable, plant-based dye varying in color, that ultimately results in customized apparel and accessories for the brand. Each unique piece from the avo dyed collection requires five avocado pits, equivalent to five orders of guac, depending upon the season and size of the fruit.

"We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world."

Fans can now look as fresh as Chipotle's real ingredients in the versatile collection. Many items in the collection have been created by Loomstate, Chipotle's uniform partner, using materials that reduced waste and water. The collection features subtly branded details like avocado lined jean jackets or more bold options such as customizable graphic tees, which allows fans to select their ingredients as they do in the restaurant. The line is focused on size inclusivity, gender neutral pieces and features unisex sizing on most products. By purchasing apparel made with organic cotton from Loomstate for its Goods collection Chipotle expects to prevent the use of a significant amount of synthetic pesticides. Loomstate estimates that in 2019 alone, Chipotle's purchase of employee uniforms made with organic cotton prevented approximately 1.7 million pounds of synthetic pesticides from being used.

Chipotle Goods Collection includes:

Avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags

Custom Order T-shirts where fans can customize their go-to Chipotle order ingredient by ingredient

Pocket and statement T-shirts

Billboard and side-zip Long Sleeves

Sweatshirts

Jean Jackets

Leggings

Bomber Jacket

Hats

Foil Weekender and Gym Bag

Reusable Chipotle Lunch Bag

Baby Onesie

Baby Blanket

Phone Case

Water Bottles

Classic Tote

Camisole

Button-up Shirt

Sock Sets

Chipotle Goods on Depop

As a bonus, on Wednesday, August 5, Chipotle will team up with celebrity superfans to host a special pop-up shop on popular resale site, Depop. Digital stars Avani Gregg (@avani), Natalie Mariduena (@natalinanoel), SpencerX (@iamspencerx), and DevonOnDeck (@devanondeck) will drop customized Chipotle Goods on Depop throughout the day.

Fans can visit Chipotle's Depop site for more updates:

www.depop.com/chipotle

