Chipotle Launches In-App Group Ordering, Offers Family Sponsorships On TikTok

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is introducing a family TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorUs to celebrate the launch of the Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app.

To celebrate the debut of Group Ordering on the Chipotle app, Chipotle and new creator collective The House Nobody Asked For are launching a family TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorUs. The challenge will reward five families or small friend groups who showcase why they should be sponsored by Chipotle on TikTok with free burritos for a year. The Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app makes it easy for families to get exactly what they want in one all-inclusive pick-up or delivery order. Guests can create a group order on the Chipotle app by signing into their Chipotle Rewards account and sending a shareable link to family members where they can customize orders from their mobile phones or computers.

Chipotle and new creator collective The House Nobody Asked For ( www.tiktok.com/@thehousenobodyaskedfor ) will reward five (5) families or small friend groups who showcase why they should be sponsored by Chipotle on TikTok with free burritos for a year. Each person (up to 5 people) in the winning families will win their own free burritos. Through September 13, all fans can unlock Chipotle's new Family Extra offer, one (1) free large chips and large guac, by using the promo code "4FAMILY" at checkout when they order four (4) or more entrées on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

#ChipotleSponsorUs

To enter, participants must use #ChipotleSponsorUs and #contest, and post a creative TikTok video with their family or group showing why Chipotle should sponsor them in a creative way. The contest period ends on September 14th at 11am PT. The House Nobody Asked For will be reviewing entries, judging on creativity, and commenting on the winners' posts at 3pm PT on September 14.

"With people spending more time with their loved ones, we're quickly seeing TikTok become a family affair," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our #ChipotleSponsorUs TikTok challenge will inspire creativity on the platform and highlight our new Group Ordering feature which eliminates the stress of collecting everyone's Chipotle order."

In April, Chipotle debuted a TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorMe which awarded five individuals who showcased new original content that proved their undeniable love for Chipotle's real food with a Chipotle Celebrity Card. The sponsorship campaigns are in response to a high volume of social conversation among Chipotle fans asking the brand to sponsor them.

Group Ordering

The Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app makes it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in one all-inclusive pick-up or delivery order. Guests can create a group order on the Chipotle app by:

Signing into their Chipotle Rewards account

Sending a shareable link to friends and family where they can customize orders from their mobile phones or computers

Submitting their digital order for pick-up or delivery

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter #ChipotleSponsorUs contest. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S., 13 years or older (minors must have parental consent). Enter between approx. 11:01 am PT on 09/08/20 – approx. 10:59 am PT on 09/14/20. For Official Rules including how to enter, entry limitations and prize descriptions, visit chipotle.com/family. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC, 610 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1400, Newport Beach, California, 92660.

Family Extra offer valid for one large order of chips and guacamole, for orders placed and fulfilled via the Chipotle mobile app or order.chipotle.com only, 9/8/20 through 9/13/20, that include four or more entrée items. U.S. only. Add promo code 4FAMILY at checkout to redeem offer. Redemption is subject to availability. Not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders or on third party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

