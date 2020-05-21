Chipotle Launches New Egift Card Program To Celebrate 2020 Graduates

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its Graduation Gift Card Give Back program that will honor 2020 graduates and support future educational pursuits. The brand will be matching 10% of special graduation-themed egift card purchases and donating to Scholarship America, an organization that works directly with students, parents, colleges, businesses and communities to help students fulfill their college dreams. Since it was founded in 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.3 billion to more than 2.6 million students. Additionally, the first 5,000 Chipotle customers who purchase a graduation-themed egift card will receive a digital BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer.

Through its new Graduation Gift Card Give Back program, Chipotle will match 10% of graduation-themed egift card purchases and donate to Scholarship America.

Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle graduation-themed egift cards through June 30 by visiting: www.chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear.

"We're excited to offer parents, family members and friends an easy way to congratulate the Class of 2020," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "It's been a rollercoaster year for many of these seniors, and they certainly deserve something extra for all their accomplishments."

In the past week, Chipotle launched a pair of virtual events to help students stay connected during their final days of senior year. On May 16, the brand hosted a virtual prom afterparty on Instagram and awarded one attendee a $25,000 scholarship. Chipotle also teamed up with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) on May 20 to create a Virtual Senior Day for high school lacrosse student athletes who had their spring season cancelled. Professional lacrosse players from the PLL sent inspirational video messages on social media to high school seniors who played for their respective alma mater. Chipotle and the PLL invited the larger lacrosse community to share stories of their high school playing days using the hashtag #VirtualSeniorDay.

Ongoing support of academic aspirations continues to be an essential pillar in Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World. Last year, Chipotle announced that all eligible employees, including crew members, would have the opportunity to pursue a debt-free college degree. Chipotle covers 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different types of business and technology degrees through their partnership with Guild Education. The launch of the debt-free degrees was the latest addition to Chipotle's Cultivate Education program, which also includes a reimbursement option, allowing eligible employees to be reimbursed for tuition up to $5,250 a year at the school of their choice.

Donation offer is valid on purchases of designated graduation e-gift cards from the Chipotle online gift card store at chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear, from May 21 through June 30, 2020. Proceeds will be based on specific graduation gift cards; donation will equal 10% of sales during the promotional period, with minimum donation of $5,000, and maximum donation of $250,000. Purchaser receives the full value of the e-gift card. The first 5,000 customers to purchase a graduation gift card during the promotional period will also receive one code per customer receipt valid for a buy-one, get-one free entrée; terms and conditions apply. Void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.chipotle.com

