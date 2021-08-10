Chipotle Supports Teachers' Return To The Classroom With $100K In School Supplies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will support teachers by giving away up to $100K in supplies for back to school. The brand, a longtime investor in education, is using its platform to shed light on a massive challenge facing teaching professionals as many of them return to the classroom in-person or virtually.

The High Cost of School Supplies

Chipotle will support teachers by giving away up to $100K in supplies for back to school. By sharing their school supplies receipt on Twitter using #SuppliesContest, teachers have the opportunity to get reimbursed.

In the U.S., 94% of public-school teachers pay for school supplies out of their own pocket, and on average, they spend nearly $500 for their respective classes*.

How It Works

Starting today, teachers can reply to this tweet (https://twitter.com/ChipotleTweets/status/1425062068856578050) from Chipotle with a photo of their school supplies receipt and #SuppliesContest for the opportunity to have Chipotle reimburse them through Venmo. Selected participants will be notified via a direct message from the @ChipotleTweets account.

"We wanted to lend a hand to a community that has endured so much over the past year," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Chipotle is a company that's been committed to supporting teachers and we will continue to find creative ways to show our appreciation for the professionals who are cultivating a better future for our communities."

Chipotle's existing fundraising program enables schools and organizations to host local events, giving back 33% of event sales to their respective causes, subject to achievement of a minimum level of event sales. To date, the program has raised more than $58 million for schools.

Kids In Need Foundation

Chipotle will also leverage its real change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support Kids In Need Foundation (WWW.KINF.ORG), a national non-profit organization that partners with teachers and students in underserved schools to provide the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. Through September 14, guests can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to support Kids In Need Foundation's Supply A Teacher Program, which will fund an estimated 100 under-resourced schools with supplies. Each teacher in the selected schools will receive two boxes full of supplies to fuel a semester of active learning, including 24 notebooks, folders, pencil packs and pouches, sharpeners, rulers, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads, and 60 pens.

Higher Learning

In addition to helping teachers and its local communities, Chipotle also provides its workforce with the opportunity to achieve a higher education at no cost through its partnership with Guild Education, the leading education and upskilling company in the country. After only 120 days of employment, employees are eligible to pursue debt-free degrees from leading nonprofit, accredited universities across 100 majors as part of its Cultivate Education program. This also includes an Existing Tuition Reimbursement Program, allowing eligible employees to be reimbursed for tuition up to $5,250 per year in qualifying programs.

