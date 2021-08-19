Chipotle Tests Plant-Based Chorizo In Select Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its latest menu innovation, Plant-Based Chorizo, is in test in Denver and Indianapolis. Plant-Based Chorizo is the brand's first new plant-based protein option since the debut of Sofritas® in 2014.



All Plant-Based, For Real

Over the past year, Chipotle's culinary team has worked relentlessly to develop a Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that aligns with the brand's industry-leading Food with Integrity standards and delivers a craveable plant-based protein using only real ingredients.

Plant-Based Chorizo is available at participating restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time. Chipotle’s new Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep rich flavor of Chorizo and is made with ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab.

Chipotle's breakthrough new Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep rich flavor of Chorizo and is made with ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab. Ancho Chili and Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil combine with natural protein sourced from freshly grown peas to deliver a product that guests will love, whether they're committed to meatless lifestyles or just looking to add more plant-based options to their diet. Chipotle's Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, made with ingredients that you can pronounce and never frozen. This delicious plant-based option, packed with 20 grams of protein per serving, is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and is made without grains, gluten, or soy.



"Plant-based lifestyles have continued to accelerate in popularity, and as a longtime leader in the category, we are exploring ways to give more variety to our fans," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We used real ingredients to create a plant-based protein with a deep, rich Chorizo flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone."



$0 Delivery Fee*

Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from August 19 through August 29.

Chipotle's Stage-Gate Process

Ongoing menu innovation continues to be a top priority for Chipotle and the brand is leveraging its stage-gate process to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy for Plant-Based Chorizo.



From 2019 to 2021, five Chipotle menu items, the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, successfully completed the stage-gate process and were rolled out on a national scale. The company also introduced new certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, and Teas from farmer-founded Tractor Beverage Co. across all U.S. restaurants in July of 2020.

*$0 Delivery Fee terms - Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available August 19th – August 29th only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations, and only on orders including at least one entrée with Plant-Based Chorizo. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries and redemption subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,850 restaurants as of June 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 102,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

