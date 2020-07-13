Chipotle To Test New Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice In Select Markets

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will test Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at 55 restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin starting July 15. Chipotle's latest plant-based option is made with real, grilled cauliflower, seasoned with fresh-chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt, prepared fresh in-restaurant every day. As many brands look to limit menu offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chipotle is continuing to explore menu innovations that align with its Food with Integrity standards.

"To date, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers is for Cauliflower Rice," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've answered the call from fans and created a better-for-you option that puts a delicious twist on our classic white rice recipe by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients and culinary techniques."

The new menu innovation is grain-free, compliant with Keto, Whole30, Paleo, Vegan and Vegetarian diets and has four net carbs per serving. By substituting white or brown rice with Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice in Chipotle entrees, fans will be able to cut carbs without missing out on the flavors and texture profiles they love.

Chipotle is leveraging its stage-gate process to test, listen and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch. Over the past year, three Chipotle menu items, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix and Queso Blanco, successfully completed the stage-gate process and were rolled out on a national scale. Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice will cost an additional $2 and will be available in-restaurant and in digital orders from participating locations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

