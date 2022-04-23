Scientists, chiropractors and pain management experts say major healthcare companies are integral to getting effective treatment for the disease (1-5), which currently afflicts more than 100 million people, according to the World Health Organization.

"When you look at the numbers for neurological, muscular, and inflammatory symptoms caused by long covid, we are observing what chiropractic had effectively managed the symptoms," said Eric Chun-Pu Chu, a leading researcher on a long COVID trial.

Long COVID, with some 200 reported afflictions that include fatigue, dizziness and muscle pain. Chiropractic therapy was effective in managing pain (6-15), neurologica (16-23), and motor (24-28) symptoms. It sidelines people who have had both mild and severe COVID-19, including children. In the United States, it is estimated to have affected 1-in-7 working age adults.

Researchers hope their research will uncover the causes of long COVID, many chiropractors are identifying existing therapy that may work as treatments.

"What we're struggling with is some complicated symptoms from long COVID, but we are publishing the amazing results," said Dr. Chu. Possible underlying causes scientists are studying include damage from the virus, the autoimmune effect attacks our own body, and a hyperactive immune response causing inflammation on nerves.

SOURCE The Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong