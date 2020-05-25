Chitosan Market Size Worth $28.93 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 24.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chitosan market size is projected to reach USD 28.93 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of bio-derived products in water treatment, cosmetics, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries is likely to derive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, chitosan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027, since they are used in large quantities in the production of antiseptics, food items, cosmeticts, medicines, textiles, and other consumer products

The U.S. chitosan market is anticipated to exceed 36.98 kilo tons by 2025, owing to the abundant availability of raw material, which has further flourished the industrialization in the country

Some of the key market participants are Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.; Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.; Meron Biopolymers; Advanced Biopolymers AS; Biophrame Technologies; Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH; United Chitotechnologies Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; KitoZyme S.A.; and Chitosanlab

Read 102 page research report with ToC on "Chitosan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biomedical, Water Treatment, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-chitosan-market

Chitosan is marketed under various grades, such as industrial, pharmaceutical, and food depending upon the purity of the product. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as diluents for tablets, a binder in wet granulations, dis-integrant, drug carrier, and absorption enhancer. In addition, chitosan and its derivatives can easily penetrate the plasmatic membrane of microorganisms and kill bacteria, fungi, and other parasites. Hence, is used for treating infections in orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, and cardiovascular surgical procedures.

North America is expected to emerge as one of the major markets for chitosan during the forecasted period, registering a CAGR of 19.2% in terms of volume, between 2020 to 2027. The region has experienced a growing demand for chitosan products owing to increasing biobased industries. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop the pure grade of chitosan. However, high production cost owing to the irregular supply of the raw material is anticipated to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

The market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of small-scale players, especially in countries including Japan, China, Thailand, and South Korea. These countries have favorable government regulations to promote growth of their fishery industry. Hence, several companies such as Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co., Kyowa Technos Co., Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., and KIMICA Corporation have manufacturing as well as distribution channels present in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chitosan market on the basis of application and region:

Chitosan Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Water Treatment



Pharmaceutical & biomedical



Cosmetics



Food & beverage



Others

Chitosan Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore



Central & South America (CSA)

(CSA)

Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.