CHJ Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition 2019 Held in Shanghai

All entries that apply should be small and medium-sized companies, and be involved with deep technology, healthcare and overseas innovation industries. After the preliminary contest, about 90 projects were selected and took part in the semi-finals. About 30 projects enter the finals after they were presented, defended, and graded during the semi-finals.

The wining projects will attend marketing events, obtain preferential supporting policies, and be tutored by entrepreneurial mentors and experts in investment, management, and technology.

The 4th Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival will be held from 3rd September to 6th September and this will be a great chance to comprehensively demonstrate an innovative ecosystem featuring elements such as new technology, new model, new industry and new carrier.

Caohejing Hi-Tech Park has been established for 35 years in 2019 and as an important part of the celebrating events, Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival will include Opening Forum, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition, Cutting-edge Technology Exhibition, and various of exclusive events. The goal of these events is to build a qualitative/valuable platform for Entrepreneurs, Investors and Scholars, to share the latest technological achievements, facilitate influential communications of innovation and business environment/ecosystem.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=342657

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=342660

SOURCE Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park