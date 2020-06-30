CHLA Hospitality Foundation Proudly Awards $116,000 in College Scholarships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation proudly awarded $116,000 in scholarships on June 21 to 62 students pursuing hospitality, tourism and culinary arts degrees at 13 California colleges.

The annual gala celebrating the honorees and raising funds for future scholarships has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date that will align with public health guidelines. The Foundation, however, remained committed to providing the scholarships to this year's deserving recipients and continues to welcome financial contributions to support our deserving students.

"Engaging with the hospitality students during the scholarship interview process solidified the importance of why the Foundation encourages future leaders to pursue careers in hotels and restaurants," said Gena Chen, Foundation Treasurer and Director of Catering and Event Management at The St. Regis San Francisco. "Ours is a symbiotic relationship that we are building to develop the next generation of hospitality talent and ensure the growth of our industry. "

More than 102 students applied for the coveted scholarships. The scholarship committee, comprised of hospitality professionals, reviewed each application, selecting the honorees based on their grade point average, declaration to pursue a hospitality degree and dedicated hospitality work experience.

The colleges whose hospitality students received scholarships include: Cal Poly Pomona, San Diego State University, University of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, San Jose State, Palomar College, Orange Coast College, Cerritos College, City College of San Francisco, Chico State University, Long Beach State University, California State University East Bay, and California State University Northridge.

