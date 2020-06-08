CHLA Programs Prepare Hotels For Safe Reopenings Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel and Lodging Association and its more than 6,000 hotels statewide are prepared to reopen June 12 with certifications, hotel-specific plans, employee training and webinars to ensure the well-being of guests and employees.

Gov. Newsom announced Friday that leisure travel in California can resume Friday, June 12 under revised California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines and if individual counties allow re-openings. All but eight of the state's 58 counties have provided mandatory health reports to CDPH to meet COVID-19 health criteria for re-opening hotels.

"We are ready, prepared and relieved to reopen California hotels," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "Our CDC-backed health safety procedures will ensure the well-being of our guests, our employees and our communities."

CHLA has added work-site specific plans customized for CHLA member properties to its highly regarded Clean + Safe guide and self-certification process to help hotels prepare for reopening. The customized plans include employee trainings, appropriated signage, regulatory forms and updates to the Clean + Safe Guide.

The Guide incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health, and Cal/OSHA for guest and employee cleanliness, workplace cleaning and disinfecting, and further improved safety and cleanliness for the guest experience.

CHLA will provide more details of the reopening plans during its weekly webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday. To register, go to: https://calodging.com/events

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

Recognized as one of the most influential state lodging associations throughout the country, the California Hotel & Lodging Association's mission is to protect the rights and interests of owners and operators and be their indispensable business resource. Established in 1893, CHLA serves the unique interests of each segment of California's diverse lodging industry.

Media Inquiries:

Pete Hillan

Phone: 831-227-5984

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE California Hotel and Lodging Association