CH&LA Statement On Long Beach City Council Proposal To Enact Hotel Worker Safety Ordinance

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association issued the following statement about the Long Beach City Council's decision to draft an ordinance detailing safety precautions for hotel employees.

"The City Council's proposed ordinance makes clear what the hotel industry in Long Beach has been doing and will continue to do: provide panic buttons for our employees, ensuring their overall safety," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO, California Hotel & Lodging Association. "The Council's well-thought-out decision will address all the safety concerns in Measure WW, be implemented more quickly and will apply to all hotels, without the burdensome and expensive work rules."

The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CH&LA) is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and a Partner State Association of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Its members include all segments of the lodging industry including the California Association of Boutique & Breakfast Inns (CABBI) – California's largest association of professional innkeepers and certified bed and breakfast inns. CH&LA is the leading resource for communicating and protecting the rights and interests of the California lodging industry. CH&LA was established in 1893. CH&LA is on the web at www.calodging.com.

