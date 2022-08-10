CHLI Honors Alum with the Wendy Martinez Community Engagement Award

CHLI Alum Brenda Villanueva is the 2022 recipient of the Wendy Martinez Community Engagement Award.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) continues to honor the memory of late CHLI alumna Wendy Martinez through the invocation of the Wendy Martinez Community Engagement Award. This time, at the annual CHLI Future Leaders Conference on July 28, 2022. The conference concluded with the presentation of the Wendy Martinez CHLI Alumni Community Engagement Award.

CHLI Alumna Brenda Villanueva

This award is dedicated to showcase CHLI alumni who have shown impressive altruistic behavior through selfless acts of leadership and initiative in their community that demonstrate ambassadorship of CHLI's mission, purpose, and focus. This year's honoree, Brenda Villanueva, is a CHLI alumna from 2005, who currently serves as the Managing Director and Lead Counsel, for Telecom for The Utility Reform Network. In this role, Brenda draws on her regulatory and congressional experience to advocate for greater digital equity and enhanced telecom infrastructure in front of the California Public Utility Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, among other agencies.

During her acceptance remarks, she reminded the young audience that "This award is a recognition that there's community engagement across different issues. Whatever moves you, you can do it from different roles. Don't feel that your first step is forever."

Receiving this award is particularly special to Brenda because she worked alongside Wendy herself to craft the CHLI Alumni Association founding documents. In 2018, she also joined forces with Wendy Martinez to facilitate the launch of the DC Metro area chapter of Latinas in Tech.

CHLI Chairman The Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart shares sentiments of pride towards Brenda and this honor, "Brenda Villanueva personifies CHLI's values and aspirations. Her accomplishments serve to continue Wendy Martinez's legacy. We are deeply proud of Brenda, who, as did Wendy, represents the best of America's youth."

