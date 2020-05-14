Chlor-alkali Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 100 Bn By 2030; Expansion Spree for Boosting Production Capacities in Asia Pacific Adds Substantial Value to Chlor-alkali Market, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Prospects and Future Outlook: Chlor-alkali Market

Growing use of chlor-alkali in chlorine- and sodium- derived products is broadening its applications in producing several commodity chemicals that are used in numerous industries. In recent times, players in the chlor-alkali market have witnessed large revenue streams in the light of growing pandemic of COVID-19, where chlor-alkali chemicals are used in making disinfectants. Some of the key chemicals produced using chlor-alkali are chlorine, bleaching solutions, and sodium hypochlorite.

Growing awareness about the toxicity profile will help develop safer solutions that will be widely accepted in various end-use industries. Garnering a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2030, the global chlor-alkali market is projected to reach worth of US$ 100 bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways in Chlor-alkali Market Study

Of all applications, the EDC/PVC held the leading share in 2019; is expected to retain its lead in coming years as well

Asia Pacific contributed major share of demands in chlor-alkali market

, a key producer and exporter of chlor-alkali; this may result in the market to contract incrementally in 2020 Chlorine expected to be second leading product segment, vis-à-vis revenue, in chlor-alkali market

Adoption of ODC technology has enabled producers of chlorine to improve process considerably

Chlor-alkali Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Chlor-alkali comprises a group of chemicals used widely in a range of end-use industries such as building and construction, aluminum processing, healthcare, chemical processing, and pulp and paper. Numerous technology trends and the recently evolving macro-economic scenario will influence the future growth trajectories of the chlor-alkali market considerably. Some of the trends worth noticing are

Growing demand for disinfestation chemicals with good safety profile is a key factor that will be driving developments in chlor-alkali market

Extensive use of pipes and fittings and wire and cables is a key factor driving the demand for chlor-alkali chemicals

Producers of chlor-alkali chemicals are leaning on adopting tailor-made packaging solutions

Strides being made by biodiesel and surfactants production are also boosting chlor-alkali market

Over the past few years, chlor-alkali chemicals are used in making a wide range of building materials

Use of chlor-alkali in application in water treatment and pharmaceuticals industry represent new, promising markets

Chlor-alkali Market: Region-wise Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market. It held the leading share of more than 60% of the global market in 2019. Several trends have led to increasing prominence of the region in the overall market. A key factor bolstering the prospects is extensive uptake in manufacturing of alumina and PVC construction chemicals. Moreover, the rapidly increasing presence of companies in chemical processing, pulp and paper, and textile manufacturing has spurred the uptake of various chlor-alkali chemicals, making this a promising regional market. To a large extent, the uptake is fueled by sheer pace of industrialization across Asia Pacific. India's aluminum sector, in particular, has offered large capitalization avenues for players in the Asia Pacific chlor-alkali market.

Competitive Landscape in Chlor-alkali Market

Players are fervently looking to expand their production capacities to consolidate their presence in new markets, such as in Asian countries. Over the past few years, top regional markets have made sizable investments. They are also adopting technologies that can help them improve process of production of chlor-alkali chemicals significantly.

Notable players include names such as Tata Chemicals Ltd., INEOS, Tosoh Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Dow.

Global Chlor-alkali Market: Segmentation

Chlor-alkali Market, by Product

Caustic Soda

Chlorine

Soda Ash

Chlor-alkali Market, by Application

Aluminum Processing

EDC/PVC

Chemical Processing

Dyestuff

Glass Manufacture

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Soaps & Detergents

Others (including Hydrochloric Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite)

Chlor-alkali Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

