Chlorobenzene Market to Record Growth of $971 Mn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aarti Industries Ltd., Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., AppliChem GmbH, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., LANXESS AG, Panoli Intermediates India Pvt. Ltd., PCC SE, and Val Organics Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for chlorobenzene from the chemical industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chlorobenzene Market is segmented as below:

Type

Monochlorobenzene



P-dichlorobenzene



O-dichlorobenzene



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the chlorobenzene market in the commodity chemicals industry include Aarti Industries Ltd., Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., AppliChem GmbH, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., LANXESS AG, Panoli Intermediates India Pvt. Ltd., PCC SE, and Val Organics Pvt. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Chlorobenzene Market size

Chlorobenzene Market trends

Chlorobenzene Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the high consumption of chlorobenzene in APAC is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as rising awareness of eco-friendly fertilizers and pesticides may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the chlorobenzene market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chlorobenzene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chlorobenzene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chlorobenzene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chlorobenzene market vendors

Chlorobenzene Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 6.38% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 2021 to 2025 CAGR Almost 7% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 107 Incremental growth $ 971 Million Segments covered Type; Geography By Type Monochlorobenzene p-dichlorobenzene o-dichlorobenzene Others By Region APAC Europe North America MEA South America

