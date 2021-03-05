Chloromethane Market to grow by USD 359.90 million during 2021-2025|Featuring AGC Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. among others| Technavio
AGC Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., and KEM ONE will emerge as major chloromethane market participants during 2021-2025
Mar 05, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chloromethane market is expected to grow by USD 359.90 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the chloromethane market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
The chloromethane market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Chloromethane Market Participants:
AGC Inc.
AGC Inc. operates business through Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, and Ceramics/Other. The company offers Methylene chloride. It is a stable aliphatic saturated chlorinated hydrocarbon compound used for metal cleaning, printed circuit board cleaning, paint remover, adhesive solvents, urethane foam auxiliary blowing agents, and manufacturing solvents such as polycarbonate resin.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. operates the business through Chemical Manufacturing. The company offers methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.
KEM ONE
KEM ONE operates business through Chlorine & Caustic Soda, Chloromethane, Emulsion PVC, and C-PVC. The company produces four types of chloromethanes such as methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, and carbon tetrachloride.
Chloromethane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The chloromethane market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Methylene Chloride
- Chloroform
- Methyl Chloride
- Carbon Tetrachloride
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The chloromethane market is driven by the increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for silicones are expected to trigger the chloromethane market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
