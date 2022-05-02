Chlorophyll Water® is Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Locations Nationwide

Chlorophyll Water, a favorite amongst health practitioners and nutritionists is expanding their retail footprint to keep up with surge in demand.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chlorophyll Water® , the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the 'Clean Label Project Certification' is now available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

With over 380 markets nationwide, Sprouts Farmers Market has been making the highest quality and fresh foods accessible since 1943. Sprouts believes that "goodness grows from the ground up" with a thoughtfully curated assortment of better-for-you products cared for by purpose-driven people; and now stocked with Chlorophyll Water®, demonstrating the pair's mutual ethos.

Chlorophyll Water® is a non-GMO, plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet," Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water® has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water® - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water®," stressing, " Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water®, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should."

Luli Gamburd, Certified Holistic Health Coach shares that "When I started to incorporate Chlorophyll Water® first thing in the morning, I immediately felt a difference in my energy levels as well as an overall sense of hydration which is so important to set the tone for the rest of the day. Over time, I also noticed my skin tone improving as well as my blemishes diminishing, which made me feel amazing from the inside out.

Sprouts Farmers Market's commitment to inspire wellness naturally aligns with Chlorophyll Water's mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

For more information on Chlorophyll Water®, please visit www.ChlorophyllWater.com.

About Chlorophyll Water® Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water® is ranked the #1 ingredient for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water® recently received a coveted "A" Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

