Chlorophyll Water® Launches Chlorophyll Water® Drops: SUPER CONCENTRATE Liquid Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Water® Drops: SUPER CONCENTRATE Liquid Chlorophyll is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of Chlorophyll. These chlorophyll drops are fortified with the added health benefits of vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D3, the pH balancing power of electrolytes, the body-regulating (producing positively charged ions) benefits of potassium and the antioxidant capability of sea trace minerals for maximum hydration and performance.

Chlorophyll Water® Drops: SUPER CONCENTRATE Liquid Chlorophyll is packaged in the U.S.A., 120 servings per 4 fl. oz. glass bottle. Chlorophyll Water® Drops: SUPER CONCENTRATE Liquid Chlorophyll allows consumers to add liquid chlorophyll, chlorophyll drops with vitamins A, B12, C and D3 along with electrolytes, potassium and sea trace minerals to their water to supercharge their health and fitness goals.

Health enthusiasts and nutritionists have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. As consumers continue to celebrate their personal experiences and results of using chlorophyll drops in water, liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water®, the plant-powered superfood known as "Nature's Green Magic" will continue to be in the spotlight. Chlorophyll Water® is poised to be a leader in the chlorophyll market and at the forefront of chlorophyll's Plant Powered Movement®.

This is the first product line extension for Chlorophyll Water®. Chlorophyll Water® Drops: SUPER CONCENTRATE Liquid Chlorophyll is currently sold online at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon, and with select holistic and organic retail partners.

For more information, please visit www.ChlorophyllWater.com or follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

About Chlorophyll Water®:

Launched in 2019, Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered using triple filtration and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity. Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced hydration.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as "Good for the Mind, the Body and the Planet," Chlorophyll Water® is bottled in landfill biodegradable, 100% recyclable, BPA-free, non-toxic bottles along with CleanFlake label technology.

Chlorophyll Water® is available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold via retail in health food stores and organic markets across the country in all 50 states, including all 'Pura Vida' locations in Florida, all 'Down to Earth' locations in Hawaii, all 'Whole Foods Markets' in New York, all 'Westborn Markets' in the Midwest and all 'Erewhon Markets' in California. Along with wellness centers such as Alo Yoga, Anatomy, Barre3 and Equinox gyms.

