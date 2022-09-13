Chocolate Confectionery Market to Record a CAGR of 4.71%, Frequent Product Launches to Boost Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Scope

The chocolate confectionery market report covers the following areas:

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the chocolate confectionery market, including Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co.

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Chocolate Bars: The chocolate bars segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the launch of unique chocolate flavors and textures in chocolate confectionery products and the use of attractive packaging. The number of organized retailing outlets is increasing across the world. These outlets stock a wide variety of chocolate bars. In addition, the number of product launches is rising. These factors are likely to have a positive impact on the chocolate bars segment.



Boxed Assortments And Seasonal Variants



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the chocolate confectionery market in APAC.

China and India are the key countries for the chocolate confectionery market in APAC.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Chocolate Confectionery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate confectionery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate confectionery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate confectionery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate confectionery market vendors

Chocolate Confectionery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.28 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries Germany, US, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli UK Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Report

