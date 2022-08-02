Chocolate Milk Market, 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America, Increasing Consumer Disposable Income to Boost Growth - Technavio

The increasing consumer disposable income, rising demand for flavored dairy products, and easy access to the retail outlet will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes, rising cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies, and fluctuation in prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Chocolate Milk Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/hypermarkets



Online



Convenience Stores



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Increasing consumer disposable income has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes might hamper market growth.

North America will account for 30% of market growth. The two biggest markets for chocolate milk in North America are the US and Canada. Nevertheless, market expansion in North America will be slower than on other continents. Download sample report

Chocolate Milk Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed chocolate industry analysis of around 25 vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chocolate Milk Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Arla Foods amba

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Saputo Inc.

Sofina SA

The Hershey Co.

Chocolate Milk Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate milk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate milk market vendors

Chocolate Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.91 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Muller UK, and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Sofina SA, and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Supermarket/hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arla Foods amba

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Saputo Inc.

Sofina SA

The Hershey Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates in US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

