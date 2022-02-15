ChocXO Expands Distribution in Quebec and Seeks Additional Retail Partners

DELTA, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the chocolate brand made with simple ingredients, high in cacao, and low in sugar, has expanded its Canadian presence across several retail grocery stores in Quebec. ChocXO's products are now available in Walmart, Loblaws, Costco, Tau, and La Moisson. Additionally, all ChocXO SKUs are now listed with Satau Inc., a leading Quebec based distributor of organic and natural products servicing Quebec and neighboring provinces. As ChocXO continues to push in the Quebec market they will constantly be looking for new retail partners who are making healthy and natural foods more accessible to Quebec consumers.

Starting this month, ChocXO's beloved dark chocolate products will be on shelves in several retail doors across Quebec

Starting this month, ChocXO's beloved dark chocolate products will be on shelves in several retail doors across Quebec. The following ChocXO products will be available in-store at Loblaws and Satau and will feature the brand's new packaging: the Coconut, Almond, and Sea Salt Snaps, the Raspberry Quinoa Snaps, Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, and ChocXO's newest Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Coconut Almond Butter Cups. Walmart will carry all ChocXO products excluding the Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds and Costco will carry the Coconut, Almont and Sea Salt Snaps and the Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups.

"We are excited about the recent gains in the Quebec market, a heavily-populated province that has shown strong interest in our high in cacao, low in sugar products," said Peter Higgins, President of ChocXO and Chewters Chocolates. "By partnering with like-minded retail partners who are making healthy and natural foods a priority, we know we can continue the momentum."

"We are pleased to be working with retail partners like Loblaws, Walmart and Costco to make the brand more available to chocolate-loving consumers," says Corey Bowen, National Sales Director for ChocXO in Canada. "In the future, we are looking to expand our distribution into all major retailers in Quebec, so consumers will be able to find the ChocXO products they love wherever they choose to shop."

For more information about ChocXO please visit www.chocxo.com or check out @Chocxochocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

About ChocXO

ChocXO, which was founded in 2014 as a bean-to-bar chocolate company in Irvine, Ca recently scaled production by adding capacity in its Canadian chocolate molding plant. ChocXO's seasoned chocolatiers span multiple generations, and they use only fine flavor cocoa beans that are naturally nutty, fruity, and less bitter than traditional "bulk" cocoa beans. Less bitterness means less need for additional sugar. Only a small amount of organic sugar is needed to underscore their chocolate's already delightful taste, without any substitute sweeteners or "natural flavor enhancers". Great chocolate should never come with guilt, and healthier chocolate should never come with ingredients you cannot pronounce.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie Yanogacio, Konnect Agency

213-225-4436

[email protected]

SOURCE ChocXO