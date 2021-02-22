ChocXO Welcomes Corey Bowen, Director of Sales, Eastern Canada, Scott Sulz, Sales Director, Western Canada, and April Trojanowski, Sales Director, Northeast

DELTA, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChocXO, the Canadian, 100% organic, low sugar and keto-friendly chocolate company announced today that Corey Bowen will be joining the team as Sales Director, Eastern Canada, Scott Sulz as Sales Director, Western Canada, and April Trojanowski as Sales Director, Northeast. The three new hires will be responsible for the strategic expansion of the brand's presence in retailers in Canada and the United States.

Corey Bowen joins the ChocXO team as Director of Sales, Canada East, overseeing all Eastern Canadian markets. Bowen previously served as the National Business Development Manager at Walmart, where he was responsible for Walmart National total business in the plant-based dairy and creamers category. With a wealth of experience managing top retail accounts in the Canadian market, Bowen is dedicated to breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration both internally and externally, while pushing company strategies to meet their objectives.

With over 20 years of experience in natural food and grocery distribution, Scott Sulz will serve as Director of Sales, Canada West at ChocXO. With expertise in every level of the sales chain, from store to distribution, Sulz most recently served as a sales manager at Left Coast Naturals, where he was responsible for creating go-to-market strategies for new brands. Throughout his career, Sulz has been responsible for rebuilding and developing numerous national sales teams and, most recently, launching seven on-trend brands to bring trend-focus to Left Coast Naturals' portfolio.

As Sales Director, Northeast, April Trojanowski has over 24 years of sales experience. Trojanowski has managed numerous multi-million dollar brands including American Licorice, T H Foods and Vita Foods, and with her commitment to real change and sales excellence, increased growth for each brand year over year. Recognized as a "Women of Influence in the Food Industry" by the Griffin Report, Trojanowski will use her results driven approach to increase ChocXO's retail presence throughout the Northeast United States.

"As we strategically grow throughout the US and Canada, we're thrilled to welcome these new, experienced members to the ChocXO sales team", said Richard Foley, CEO of ChocXO. "With their individual expertise in their respective markets, we have no doubt Corey, Scott and April will be instrumental in helping us reach new target markets and help bring ChocXO's delicious, naturally low sugar dark chocolate to more households."

ChocXO strives to make people feel good about eating chocolate, which is why all of their products are Keto Certified and made with pure, simple, and natural ingredients. Their low sugar chocolates come in a variety of flavors including Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, 85% Dark Chocolate Coconut, Almond + Sea Salt Snaps and 85% Dark Chocolate Raspberry + Quinoa Snaps.

For more information, visit www.chocxo.com or check out @Chocxochocolatier on Instagram, and @ChocxoChocolatiers on Facebook.

About ChocXO

ChocXO is a Canadian chocolate company, focused on providing a better-for-you chocolate. The ChocXO chocolatiers developed a great tasting 85% cacao dark chocolate, with pure, simple, and natural ingredients for those looking to consume less sugar, while still enjoying sweets. ChocXO chocolate is sourced from the best cacao beans, USDA Organic 85% Cacao, Non-GMO, Certified Gluten Free, Keto Certified, kosher and made with Fairtrade ingredients as well as packaged in responsible portion sizes for the best quality better-for-you chocolate. ChocXO's mission is to present a delicious chocolate made with sustainably sourced ingredients that also gives consumers peace of mind that their nutritional goals won't be sacrificed.

Media Contact:

Olivia Carroll, Konnect Agency

[email protected]

505-670-3585

SOURCE ChocXO