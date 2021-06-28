Choice Home Warranty Appoints James Mostofi as Chief Executive Officer

EDISON, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty ("CHW"), a leading provider of home warranty service contracts, is pleased to announce that effective June 28, 2021, James Mostofi has been appointed as CHW's Chief Executive Officer.

Jim brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past 17 years at American International Group (AIG) and Service Net Holdings. His capabilities include extensive Warranty and Insurance industry experience, strong financial acumen, and experience operating in regulated markets in the US. Jim is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring consumer brands while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed service footprint. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing high-performing teams.

In his previous role as Global Head of Business Development, Warranty and Services Division at AIG, Jim developed and was responsible for the world's largest and most innovative warranty programs, including programs for manufacturers, retailers, financial institutions, public utilities, and more. Jim also served as US President of AIG's Global Warranty and Services Division where he was responsible for all aspects of AIG's billion-dollar US warranty division specializing in administration and insurance service contracts.

Prior to AIG, Jim spent several years advising warranty and non-warranty clients as a corporate attorney with Frost Brown Todd, LLC, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and insurance regulatory matters. He began his career as a certified public accountant, where he spent 10 years working at several public accounting firms including the Chicago office of Ernst and Young where he specialized in taxation of large financial institutions.

"Choice Home Warranty is at the forefront of the home warranty industry with its advanced technology enabled distribution and administration capabilities. It's one of the most exciting market opportunities in our lifetime," said Mostofi. "Thanks to the efforts of Victor and the entire team at Choice Home Warranty, no company is better positioned to win in the growing home warranty market. I look forward to working with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, to develop strategies that strongly resonate with consumers, and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will drive sustainable, industry-leading growth that benefits our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

Current CEO, Victor Hakim, will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors of Choice Home Warranty. As a co-founder of Choice Home Warranty, Victor was instrumental in building the Company into what it is today in the role of CEO.

"It has been an incredible 13 years at Choice Home Warranty, and I have witnessed the team grow from a few people in a small office, to hundreds of people across many locations," said Hakim. "Choice Home Warranty today is positioned to thrive with the resources, infrastructure, team, and culture needed to succeed. It has truly been an honor to be part of building the fastest growing U.S. home warranty company, and I look forward to the Company continuing to evolve and grow under Jim's leadership."

ABOUT CHOICE HOME WARRANTY

Choice Home Warranty is a technology first home warranty company headquartered in Edison, NJ. The Company provides service contracts to consumers for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear. CHW services it's customers through a network of over 15,000 independent contractors. Choice Home Warranty is the fastest growing home warranty company in the US and has covered more than 1 million homes across the country and handled more than 4 million service requests. ChoiceHomeWarranty.com prides itself on being the industry leader, with proprietary automated dispatching and claim tracking technology.

