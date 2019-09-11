Choice Hotels Awards Franchise Business Owners $25,000 To Help Their Local Communities

Five standout, Choice-branded hotels were selected from dozens of applications as this year's grant recipients. Each hotel will receive $5,000 to augment their current community initiatives or start new ones:

Comfort Inn and Suites – Murrieta ( Murrieta, California ): This hotel is a proud sponsor of Linens N Love, a student-run nonprofit dedicated to collecting and donating gently used blankets, sheets, pillows and towels to animal shelters, women's homes and children's outreach centers. The hotel will use the grant funds to support the transportation and event costs of Linens N Love's 2020 Social Impact Bootcamp — an intensive full-day leadership seminar that teaches student leaders in Southern California how to start and sustain their own successful community initiatives.

Comfort Inn and Suites – Lynchburg ( Lynchburg, Virginia ): The Comfort Inn and Suites – Lynchburg is committed to helping hometown heroes succeed in their local communities. The hotel will use the grant funds to support Providence Veterans Farm — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders and their families — as they renovate a space to help military families thrive.

Clarion Inn Seekonk – Providence ( Seekonk, Massachusetts ): The Clarion hotel will use the grant to grow their collaboration with the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative, a nonprofit that advocates for students and young adults with disabilities. In addition to providing program participants with job-exploration opportunities and community-based work experiences, the hotel will use its grant funds to provide transition services, uniforms and personal items for their students.

Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, an Ascend Hotel Collection member ( Springfield, Missouri ): Through its own community-outreach taskforce, the Oasis Give Squad, the hotel and its staff frequently engage in numerous volunteer opportunities throughout the community and proudly sponsor several nonprofit organizations, including Harmony House. The nonprofit strives to end domestic violence by providing shelter, advocacy and education to survivors, and the hotel will use the grant funds to help Harmony House further this work.

Comfort Inn Auburn – Seattle ( Auburn, Washington ): The Comfort Inn Auburn – Seattle currently distributes 500 hot meals every Saturday to local food banks and shelters to feed those in need, working with Degh Tegh Community Kitchen, a nonprofit organization. The hotel will use the grant funds to double the distribution to 1,000 hot meals each week and continue their collaboration with Degh Tegh Community Kitchen to provide non-perishable food products to those less fortunate.

"Choice Hotels has been a champion of local businesses since its founding 80 years ago, when seven independent hotel owners pooled their resources to refer business to one another," said Pat Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "We're delighted to continue that legacy by rewarding these five hotels' truly spectacular efforts to care for the communities outside their doors."

The "Your Community. Your Choice." grant program is just one of the many ways Choice serves the communities where its franchisees work and live. The company's "Room to Give" program supports organizations important to Choice associates by matching donations through the Choice Hotels International Foundation, which enterprise-wide, gifts approximately half a million dollars each year to various causes. Choice also works directly with several national nonprofits, including Operation Homefront, an organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

For more information on the "Your Community. Your Choice." grant program and the 2019 grant recipients, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/grant-program/.

