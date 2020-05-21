Choice Hotels Expands Choice Privileges Benefits For Loyalty Program Members

"Even during this crisis, our members found a number of ways to engage with us and make a difference," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "Some of them are essential and frontline workers who chose to stay in our small-business hotels, and others showed their generosity by donating their Choice Privileges points to aid recovery efforts. Our latest loyalty program changes tell our members that we appreciate their continued support and our hotels are here to welcome them whenever they feel safe traveling again."

The following loyalty program updates, effective today, help provide members with the flexibility to use their benefits as soon as they are ready to travel:

Flexible Points Redemption: Pausing the expiration of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020 , for all members.

Pausing the expiration of loyalty points until , for all members. Reduced Elite Status Requirements: Reducing the number of nights members are required to stay in 2020 to qualify for elite status in 2021. They can now achieve:

Reducing the number of nights members are required to stay in 2020 to qualify for elite status in 2021. They can now achieve: Gold status after staying seven nights, as opposed to 10 nights.



Platinum status after staying 15 nights, as opposed to 20 nights.



Diamond status after staying 25 nights, as opposed to 40 nights.

Upgrades and Extensions for Gold and Platinum Members: Upgrading the status of current Gold and Platinum elite members, effective June 1 – Dec. 31, 2020 . Gold members will be upgraded to Platinum and Platinum members to Diamond.

Upgrading the status of current Gold and Platinum elite members, effective – . Gold members will be upgraded to Platinum and Platinum members to Diamond. Upgraded members who stay at least five nights by Dec. 31, 2020 , can maintain this enhanced status through Dec. 31, 2021 .

, can maintain this enhanced status through .

Upgraded members who stay less than five nights by Dec. 31, 2020 , will revert to their original status, prior to the upgrade, and maintain it through Dec. 31, 2021 .

, will revert to their original status, prior to the upgrade, and maintain it through . Extensions and Bonus Points for Diamond Members : Extending the status of current Diamond members through Dec. 31, 2021 , and offering a 10% bonus – in addition to their existing 50% bonus – on points earned through Dec. 31 , 2020.

Choice is also continuing to offer its Status Match program, which allows its loyalty members to match their elite status from another major hotel rewards program to the Choice Privileges program. With 97% of Choice's domestic hotels continuing to operate, Status Match provides many travelers with an added opportunity to make their most of their stay.

In addition to various options for redeeming their points, Choice Privileges members may also choose to donate points toward charitable causes, such as Serta Inc.'s "Stay Home, Send Beds" initiative, which helps address nationwide hospital bed shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They can also contribute points to the International Franchise Association's "Franchising Gives Back" program, or organizations such as Operation Homefront and the American Red Cross. Members have already donated more than 22 million loyalty points to these deserving causes in recent weeks.

Choice Privileges members receive benefits such as exclusive rates on stays, express reservations and check-in, extended check-out upon request, Your Extras rewards and points to use toward future rewards such as free nights. Choice Privileges is free and easy to join at www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

