Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Premier and 'Best of Choice' Awards at 65th Annual Convention

Premier Legacy Winner – Champ Patel, founder of Champion Hotels Group, is both an experienced hotel owner and a leader in the community who uses his success in business as a platform to help others. Patel opened his first hotel – an Econo Lodge in Weatherford, Oklahoma – in 1983 and now has a portfolio of close to 50 Choice-branded properties.

"Our Premier and Best of Choice award winners embody Choice Hotels' dedication to exemplary service," said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. "We take great pride in cultivating long-lasting relationships with our owners, and each of these winners has helped Choice Hotels raise the bar for excellence in hospitality, innovation and development."

The "Best of Choice" award winners were selected from each Choice Hotels brand for their commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence, and rank among the top properties in Choice Hotels' portfolio. Below is the full list of the 2019 "Best of Choice" award winners:

The Bolling Wilson Hotel, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member ( Wytheville, Va. ) – The historic boutique hotel offers a unique upscale lodging experience in downtown Wytheville . The 30-room hotel, conveniently located off Interstates 81 and 77, features different décor themes on each floor, a vibrant restaurant and a scenic rooftop venue for meetings, weddings, and social gatherings.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

