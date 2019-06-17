Choice Hotels Launches New Nationwide Advertising Campaign

A key feature of the campaign is its flexibility. The new "Our Business is You" tagline is easily adapted to target business or leisure travel and will feature different brands in the company's diverse portfolio over the next several years.

"'Our Business is You' shifts the focus from what we do as a brand to who we do it for: hardworking Americans and all the reasons they travel," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "This summer, our marketing will reinforce the message that consumers always receive the lowest price guaranteed when they book at ChoiceHotels.com and reintroduce corporate and leisure travelers to the 'new' Comfort, which has never looked better."

This year, the "Our Business is You" television spots will feature the newly transformed Comfort hotel brand. Trusted by both business and leisure travelers for more than 30 years, Comfort hotels across the country have been or are being refreshed with new lobbies, guest rooms and a modern brand identity. The redesigned Comfort hotels and logo take center stage in the campaign, marking an important milestone as the brand advances the $2.5 billion, multi-year transformation in partnership with its franchisees.

The television spots, created by Choice's creative agency-of-record, Durham, N.C.-based McKinney, showcase a variety of travelers celebrating a day well spent at Comfort hotels across the country. The ads will air across national markets and a diverse range of media, including television, online streaming, and digital video.

The campaign will also feature Choice Hotels' diverse portfolio of brands, including Cambria Hotels, Sleep Inn and Quality Inn, reinforcing that Choice offers a hotel brand to meet every traveler's needs. In addition, guests who book direct at ChoiceHotels.com and are members of award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges get the lowest price, guaranteed. Choice Privileges members can earn points for every qualifying stay at Choice-branded hotels around the world. The free membership offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee or shared rides credits through the Your Extras program.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Comfort Suites are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family is nearing the final stages of a multiyear transformation initiative that has resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

