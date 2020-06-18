Choice Hotels’ New Advertising Campaign Welcomes Guests As They Hit The Road Again

"Many travelers are looking to reconnect with family and friends, get outdoors and enjoy our nation's beautiful national parks, rivers, lakes and beaches, and explore other local attractions," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "We also know they are looking for hotel brands they know and trust as they get back on the road, and Choice's new ad campaign reminds our guests that we're ready when they are to welcome them with a wide variety of hotel options, both at the right price point and located near hundreds of desirable destinations nationwide."

The campaign celebrates the return to travel, featuring unique scenery, landscapes, architecture and other familiar destinations across the United States, seen from the perspective of travelers on a road trip. Set to the tune of the iconic, "On the Road Again," it also generates the nostalgia associated with the freedom of the open road. The ads, created by Choice's creative agency-of-record, North Carolina-based McKinney, will air across national markets and a diverse range of digital channels. The campaign will also encourage travelers to share their road trip adventures using the hashtag #OnTheRoadAgain across social media.

"Guests are at the center of everything we do, and we know many people are looking to take shorter trips, often closer to home, as they return to travel," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. "With this insight, our ads intentionally spotlight drive-to destinations where guests can reconnect with family and friends at one of our nearly 6,000 hotels across the country. The campaign reinforces the message that wherever they're headed, whether it's a family road trip to a national park or a weekend getaway to a nearby city, there's a Choice hotel ready to welcome them along the way."

Choice Privileges, the company's award-winning loyalty program, is also currently offering a Stay Twice, Earn a Free Night promotion , designed to help guests make the most of their travel budgets as they return to the open road. Choice Privileges members who book two separate qualifying stays at participating hotels – and check in between June 10 and Sept. 7 – will earn enough points for a future free night, which can be redeemed at over 1,000 hotels across Choice's family of brands worldwide.1 There is no restriction on the number of points guests can earn toward free nights. Choice Privileges members who book direct at ChoiceHotels.com get the lowest price, guaranteed.

Choice Hotels' Commitment to Clean initiative and flexible cancellation policies are designed to help give guests added peace of mind when booking a Choice-branded hotel. Commitment to Clean is Choice Hotels' holistic approach to supplying franchisees and their employees with the tools needed to help hotels achieve superior levels of cleanliness and address health and safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative enhances existing best practice guidance for deep cleaning, disinfecting, hygiene and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 590,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

1 Promotion launch and stay dates may vary based on international location.

