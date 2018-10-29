Choice Hotels to Develop New Cambria Hotel in Monterey, Calif.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has finalized an agreement with Jayesh Kumar of S3D Partners to develop a Cambria hotel in Seaside near Monterey Bay. Located at Lightfighter Drive and Second Avenue, the five-story, 138-room upscale hotel is slated to open in 2021.

The hotel will offer breathtaking waterfront views and is part of the developing Main Gate area in the City of Seaside, which offers 60 acres of coastal land and will feature top-rated dining, shopping, and entertainment. The hotel's location is close to the beach and near California State University at Monterey Bay, the Leon and Sylvia Panetta Institute for Public Policy, the Naval Postgraduate School, the Defense Language Institute, and world-renowned golf courses.

"We are committed to expanding Cambria Hotels in locations where travelers want to be. The Monterey area's rapid tourism and economic growth, coupled with stunning natural scenery, make it the ideal next stop for the brand in California, which continues to set records for the number of annual visitors in the state. The Cambria hotel in Seaside will be a fantastic addition to our California portfolio, with properties open or under development in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Santa Barbara, Calabasas, Napa and Sonoma," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Guests staying at the new Cambria hotel will be able to treat themselves with fine dining, beach access, and top-notch upscale amenities."

The hotel will feature amenities tailored to modern travelers, including:

Rooftop restaurant, bar, and patio with fire pits and local craft beer selections

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms with plush bedding

Beach cruisers and other equipment

State-of-the-art fitness center and pool

1,300 square-feet of multi-function meeting space

Locally inspired design

The Cambria hotel in Seaside near the Monterey Bay will be developed by S3D Partners, which brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the project, including a previous collaboration with Choice Hotels on the BLVD Hotel in Costa Mesa, Calif., part of the Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio.

"The Seaside area is emerging as a must-visit destination in Monterey. It truly has been reinvigorated through recent development, and we are pleased to be a part of the growing neighborhood," said Shuamal Patel from S3D Partners. "The Cambria hotel in Seaside near the Monterey Bay will offer best-in-class amenities, from exceptional dining to rooftop gathering spaces. Each element of the hotel is thoughtfully curated to exceed the expectations of modern travelers."

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are nearly 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges ® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. Ascend Hotel Collection is a registered trademark of Choice Hotels International. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

