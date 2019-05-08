Choice Hotels Welcomes Michelle Masters as Regional Vice President of Franchise Services

"Franchisee success and profitability is the cornerstone of our proven business model, and as one of the few hotel companies to still provide on-the-ground guidance and support to owners, recruiting top industry talent to our team is something we take pride in," said Curtis Osekowsky, vice president of franchise services, Choice Hotels. "Michelle is a demonstrated leader with a breadth of industry knowledge and experience, making her the ideal person to amplify our Northeast field operations.

Masters brings more than 20 years of experience in operations and management to Choice's franchise services team. Prior to joining Choice, Masters served as a regional vice president of franchise operations for Radisson Hotel Group, where she developed and implemented strategies to help the company's hotel owners streamline operations, optimize profitability, and increase customer loyalty. Earlier in her career, Masters held various leadership positions related to hotel operations, compliance and sales.

Masters is a Certified Hotel Administrator and was recognized as one of Hotel Management's Top 30 Influential Women in Hospitality in 2018.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

