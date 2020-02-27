Choice Hotels Wins Prestigious ATD Award for Enterprise Success Through Talent Development

"At Choice, the learning and development programs we provide to our teams and franchisees are critical to the overall success of our organization, adding value to our company's culture and operations," said Timothy Tobin, vice president, franchise onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. "Our training tools, including our award-winning Choice University, allow us to offer learning opportunities at every level of the enterprise, serving our associates and franchisees and their staff. Not only are we able to customize our curriculum for each user based on their responsibilities and the brand or division they work in, but our programs are also available across multiple platforms, making learning accessible, efficient and easy."

The ATD BEST Awards recognize organizations for outstanding employee talent development practices that affect enterprise-wide success. Key Choice learning and development programs acknowledged by this award include:

- Choice University, which offers engaging, relevant content customized to each user based on job function and brand.

- Learning programs that are intended to help drive franchisee revenue growth, such as revenue management, sales and profitability.

- Customer service training that franchisees can use to train their front-line hotel staff, and that third-party contact center partner sites can leverage.

- Owner/operator-focused learning, including Choice's Openings Portal, a sophisticated project management tool that allows hotel owners to track every step toward the successful opening of a hotel.

- Choice University TV, with shorter, on-demand, rapid-production video content.

- Leadership training programs for Choice associates as well as franchisees.

- Coaching for Performance and Growth model for associates, which guide annual development progress and objectives.

A cornerstone of Choice's learning and development resources center around its award-winning Choice University platform, a premier property-level training resource for hotel owners. Leveraging a wide range of engaging, short-form content designed to deliver a positive impact across all areas of the business, Choice University was recognized in 2019 by ELearning! Magazine's "Learning! 50 Elite" winners, for excellence in collaboration, learning innovation and business performance.

In addition to Choice University, Choice is also one of the few hotel companies to still provide locally based, one-on-one support teams that visit hotels on-site and virtually, working closely with owners to help align their revenue strategies and operational efforts to help maximize profits.

To be eligible for a 2020 BEST Award, organizations submitted extensive quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprised of experts in learning and talent development.

