ChoiceFlows Board and Leadership Team Announced

Board officers elected and members named to advisory board

RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, N.C., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceFlows Inc. (Choiceflows) today announced new officers to its board of directors and members of its advisory board. Kevin Clark, President, Chairman & CEO says "I'm pleased to welcome Dr. Sandra Archibald as Vice President, Dr. Frank Ethridge as Secretary, and Cathy Louviere as Treasurer, all members of the Choiceflows board of directors, along with our valued co-founder and board member Dr. Richard Carson, Chief Scientist." Clark as a co-founder continues in his current leadership role.

Kevin Clark, President, Chairman & CEO, ChoiceFlows Inc.

"We also welcome our advisory board members Amanda Barnard, Richard Boyd, Brian Fine, Maria Lambides, Erica O'Neill, Bill Tsang, and Joe Urbany," says Clark.

About Choiceflows

Choiceflows is a for-profit enterprise dedicated to using choice modeling and experiments to advance decision making. Choiceflows founders are pioneers in Discrete Choice Experiments (DCE), Volumetric Choice Experiments (VCE), and Best-Worst Scaling (BWS, also called MaxDiff), brand strategy & research, and design thinking. Choiceflows partners with universities, not-for-profit organizations, and NGOs to deliver services to government and foundation clients. Choiceflows also produces insights and policy briefs, peer-reviewed articles and presentations, and is an incubator for embodied research and next generation integrated stated preference and revealed preference decision support systems (DSS).

About Board Officers

Richard Carson – https://economics.ucsd.edu/faculty-and-research/faculty-profiles/carson.html

Kevin Clark – https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevin-clark-0057b81?original_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F

Sandra Archibald – https://evans.uw.edu/profile/sandra-archibald/

Frank Ethridge – https://uncipc.org/index.php/people/frank-ethridge-ph-d/

Cathy Louviere – adaptive executive with strong administrative skills and a background with early-stage analytics and market research startup companies; spouse of Choiceflows co-founder Jordan Louviere.

About Advisory Members

Amanda Barnard – https://cecs.anu.edu.au/people/amanda-barnard

Richard Boyd – https://www.linkedin.com/in/richardboyd/

Brian Fine – https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-fine/

Lisa Goodman – https://lisagoodman.co/

Maria Lambides – https://www.linkedin.com/in/marialambides/

Erica O'Neill – https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericaoneillphd/

Bill Tsang – https://www.linkedin.com/in/billtsang/

Joe Urbany – https://www.linkedin.com/in/joe-urbany-788a273/

Contact: Frank Ethridge

+1 919-357-4452

[email protected]

SOURCE ChoiceFlows Inc.