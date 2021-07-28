ChoiceOne Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

News provided by

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Jul 28, 2021, 16:02 ET

SPARTA, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne",NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Significant items impacting comparable second quarter 2021 and 2020 results include the following:

  • On July 1, 2020, ChoiceOne completed the merger of Community Shores Bank Corporation ("Community Shores"), the former parent company of Community Shores Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger.  Community Shores Bank was consolidated with and into ChoiceOne Bank (the "Bank") effective October 16, 2020. The total assets, loans and deposits acquired in the merger with Community Shores were approximately $244.0 million, $173.9 million and $227.8 million, respectively.
  • There were no merger-related expenses in the first half of 2021.  ChoiceOne incurred tax-effected merger-related expenses of approximately $462,000 and $744,000, respectively ($0.06 per diluted share and $0.10 per diluted share, respectively), for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.  

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $5,043,000 and $11,281,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4,430,000 and $7,684,000 in the same periods in 2020.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and $1.45 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.61 and $1.06 per share in the same periods in the prior year.
  • In the second quarter and first half of 2021, $37.7 million and $115.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were forgiven resulting in $756,000 and $2.4 million of fee income, respectively.  $3.9 million in PPP fee income remains deferred as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total deposits grew $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $556.4 million since the second quarter of 2020. $227.8 million of the year over year growth was related to the merger with Community Shores which closed on July 1, 2020.  
  • ChoiceOne repurchased approximately 116,000 shares for $2.9 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $25.04, during the second quarter of 2021. This was part of the common stock repurchase program announced in April 2021 which authorized repurchases of up to 390,114 shares, representing 5% of the total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date the plan was adopted.  This program replaced and superseded all prior repurchase programs for ChoiceOne.
  • In an effort to deploy deposit growth, ChoiceOne grew its securities portfolio $137.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $490.1 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.  We believe our portfolio will provide a natural hedge for floating rate loans and investments are sufficiently short-term to allow us to grow loans organically as good credits become available.
  • In April 2021, ChoiceOne invested in the JAM FINTOP Banktech, L.P. fund to strategically develop partnerships as we build the Bank's digital offerings.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,043,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4,430,000 in the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.61 per share in the second quarter of the prior year.  Excluding $462,000 in tax-effected merger related expenses, net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $4,892,000 and $0.67 per diluted share.  Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $11,281,000 or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $7,684,000 or $1.06 per diluted share in the first half of 2020. Net income for the first half of 2020, excluding $744,000 of tax-effected merger expenses, was $8,428,000 or $1.16 per diluted share.

Total assets grew $50.8 million from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021.  ChoiceOne experienced $40.8 million in organic deposit growth during the second quarter of 2021.  Total assets grew $575.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, $244.0 million of which was related to the merger with Community Shores.  Deposit growth during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $556.4 million of which $227.8 million was related to the merger with Community Shores.  Organic deposit growth is partly due to how individuals and businesses have managed funds received under the various COVID-19 relief laws and programs.  Despite the large increase in deposits, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain low deposit costs.  Interest expense from deposits decreased $59,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $564,000 in the first half of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020.  Gross loans have declined $43.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, which was comprised of $27.6 million in PPP loans forgiven net of new originations and $16.1 million of core loans.  In an effort to grow loans ChoiceOne has hired four experienced commercial lenders and bolstered our credit department in the first half of 2021.  In the second quarter and first half of 2021, $37.7 million and $115.8 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans were forgiven resulting in $756,000 and $2.4 million of fee income, respectively.  $3.9 million in PPP fee income remains deferred as of June 30, 2021.  During the second quarter and first half of 2021, ChoiceOne recorded accretion income related to paydowns of acquired loans in the amount of $320,000 and $671,000, respectively.  In an effort to deploy deposit growth ChoiceOne grew its securities portfolio $137.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $490.1 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.  We believe our portfolio will provide a natural hedge for floating rate loans and investments are sufficiently short-term to allow us to grow loans organically as good credits become available.  ChoiceOne incurred $166,000 in provision for loan losses expense during the second quarter of 2021 and $416,000 in the first half of 2021.  The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the recent mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores totaled $7.4 million as of June 30, 2021.  ChoiceOne has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Total noninterest income was $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 which represented a decrease of $2.1 million.  Total noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 was elevated by an investment portfolio restructuring which created $1.3 million in noninterest income.  Gains on sales of loans declined $1.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.  Although mortgage rates are still low, ChoiceOne saw fewer refinancing of loans in the three months ended 2021 than in the same period in the prior year and housing inventory continues to be less than demand in ChoiceOne's market areas.  The stock market dipped sharply in March 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic which affected securities held by ChoiceOne.  Since that time ChoiceOne has seen the value of equity investments held climb to pre-pandemic levels.  Changes in market value of equity securities saw a decline in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and an increase in the six months ended June 30, 2021, in each case when compared to the same time periods in 2020.

Total noninterest expense increased $979,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to the same time periods in 2020.  Much of the increase was caused by the increase in scale related to the merger with Community Shores.   

"We are pleased to see customers showing signs of economic recovery leading to strong asset quality as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and finish June 2021 with our strongest first half income to date," said Chief Executive Officer of ChoiceOne, Kelly Potes. "We were also pleased to use our capital to invest further into ChoiceOne through our stock repurchase program.  With repurchases completed during the second quarter of 2021, we estimate resulting earnings per share accretion of approximately $0.04 annually.  There are roughly 274,000 shares remaining in the ChoiceOne stock repurchase program at the end of June 30, 2021."

About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the underlying financial performance of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us and our customers, counterparties, and third-party service providers. The ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Additional risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

EDITORS NOTE: Media interviews with ChoiceOne Bank executives are available by calling Tom Lampen at (616) 887-7366 or [email protected]. Electronic versions of bank official headshots are also available.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

95,318

$

135,328

$

66,791

Securities

871,964


734,435


381,901

Loans Held For Sale

12,884


18,736


10,860

Loans to Other Financial Institutions

-


7,312


49,895

Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses

996,638


1,027,343


902,243

Premises and Equipment

29,978


29,870


23,779

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies

33,128


32,938


32,363

Goodwill

59,946


59,946


52,593

Core Deposit Intangible

4,610


4,961


5,299

Other Assets

16,465


19,234


19,355













Total Assets

$

2,120,931

$

2,070,103

$

1,545,079













Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$

527,964

$

515,552

$

392,086

Interest-bearing Deposits

1,352,771


1,324,412


932,222

Borrowings

5,781


6,599


10,179

Other Liabilities

5,894


4,901


7,969













Total Liabilities

1,892,410


1,851,464


1,342,456













Shareholders' Equity

228,521


218,639


202,623













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,120,931

$

2,070,103

$

1,545,079

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$

11,565

$

10,821

$

24,247

$

21,063

Securities and other

3,854


2,042


6,827


4,461

Total Interest Income

15,419


12,863


31,074


25,524

















Interest Expense















Deposits

839


898


1,719


2,283

Borrowings

72


86


159


224

Total Interest Expense

911


984


1,878


2,507

















Net Interest Income

14,508


11,879


29,196


23,017

Provision for Loan Losses

166


1,000


416


1,775

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

14,342


10,879


28,780


21,242

















Noninterest Income















Customer service charges

2,134


1,402


4,054


3,247

Insurance and investment commissions

198


153


471


279

Gains on sales of loans

1,771


2,996


3,917


4,739

Gains on sales of securities

2


1,341


3


1,343

Trust income

253


202


425


372

Earnings on life insurance policies

191


192


377


384

Change in market value of equity securities

(119)


443


489


54

Other income

302


22


596


265

Total Noninterest Income

4,732


6,751


10,332


10,683

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and benefits

6,999


6,359


14,167


11,487

Occupancy and equipment

1,498


1,359


3,053


2,629

Data processing

1,673


1,568


3,102


3,052

Professional fees

943


914


1,672


1,676

Core deposit intangible amortization

352


354


659


707

Other expenses

1,664


1,596


3,004


3,015

Total Noninterest Expense

13,129


12,150


25,657


22,566

















Income Before Income Tax

5,945


5,480


13,455


9,359

Income Tax Expense

902


1,050


2,174


1,675

















Net Income

$

5,043

$

4,430

$

11,281

$

7,684

















Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.65

$

0.61

$

1.45

$

1.06

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.65

$

0.61

$

1.45

$

1.06

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing ChoiceOne's results on a reported basis, management reviews ChoiceOne's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the table below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of ChoiceOne's current and ongoing operations.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Income before income tax

$

5,945

$

5,480

$

13,455

$

9,359

Adjustment for merger-related expenses

-


517


-


819

Adjusted income before income tax

$

5,945

$

5,997

$

13,455

$

10,178

















Income tax expense

$

902

$

1,050

$

2,174

$

1,675

Tax impact on adjustment for merger-related expenses

-


55


-


75

Adjusted income tax expense

$

902

$

1,105

$

2,174

$

1,750

















Net income

$

5,043

$

4,430

$

11,281

$

7,684

Adjusted net income

$

5,043

$

4,892

$

11,281

$

8,428

















Basic earnings per share

$

0.65

$

0.61

$

1.45

$

1.06

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.65

$

0.61

$

1.45

$

1.06

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

1.45

$

1.16

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.65

$

0.67

$

1.45

$

1.16

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2021 2nd
Qtr.

2021 1st
Qtr.

2020 4th
Qtr.

2020 3rd
Qtr.

2020 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)



















Net interest income

$

14,508

$

14,688

$

13,992

$

14,062

$

11,879

Provision for loan losses

166


250


1,000


1,225


1,000

Noninterest income

4,732


5,600


5,689


6,326


6,751

Noninterest expense

13,129


12,528


13,769


14,549


12,150

Net income before federal income tax expense

5,945


7,510


4,912


4,614


5,480

Income tax expense

902


1,272


812


785


1,050

Net income

5,043


6,238


4,100


3,829


4,430

Basic earnings per share

0.65


0.80


0.53


0.49


0.61

Diluted earnings per share

0.65


0.80


0.52


0.49


0.61

End of period balances

2021 2nd
Qtr.

2021 1st
Qtr.

2020 4th
Qtr.

2020 3rd
Qtr.

2020 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)



















Loans

$

1,017,472

$

1,061,131

$

1,117,798

$

1,169,686

$

968,748

Securities

871,964


734,435


585,687


402,776


381,901

Other interest-earning assets

64,407


106,279


40,614


85,957


34,139

Total earning assets (before allowance)

1,953,843


1,901,845


1,744,099


1,658,419


1,384,788

Total assets

2,120,931


2,070,103


1,919,342


1,828,984


1,545,079

Noninterest-bearing deposits

527,964


515,552


477,654


447,548


392,086

Interest-bearing deposits

1,352,771


1,324,412


1,196,924


1,138,822


932,222

Total deposits

1,880,735


1,839,964


1,674,578


1,586,370


1,324,308

Total borrowed funds

5,781


6,599


12,416


13,234


10,179

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,358,552


1,331,011


1,209,340


1,152,056


942,401

Shareholders' equity

228,521


218,639


227,268


222,926


202,623

Average Balances

2021 2nd
Qtr.

2021 1st
Qtr.

2020 4th
Qtr.

2020 3rd
Qtr.

2020 2nd
Qtr.

(in thousands)



















Loans

$

1,041,118

$

1,080,181

$

1,132,711

$

1,139,634

$

942,558

Securities

824,753


639,803


458,350


373,364


368,505

Other interest-earning assets

57,782


84,822


67,241


125,991


27,395

Total earning assets (before allowance)

1,923,653


1,804,806


1,658,302


1,638,989


1,338,458

Total assets

2,091,900


1,989,760


1,870,136


1,839,051


1,515,327

Noninterest-bearing deposits

533,877


479,649


482,271


467,709


365,936

Interest-bearing deposits

1,327,836


1,266,356


1,153,337


1,128,085


914,459

Total deposits

1,861,713


1,746,005


1,635,608


1,595,794


1,280,395

Total borrowed funds

5,881


11,561


6,561


13,240


20,368

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,333,717


1,277,917


1,159,898


1,141,325


934,827

Shareholders' equity

224,993


224,257


224,340


222,602


197,972

Performance Ratios

2021 2nd
Qtr.

2021 1st
Qtr.

2020 4th
Qtr.

2020 3rd
Qtr.

2020 2nd
Qtr.





















Return on average assets

0.96

%

1.25

%

0.88

%

0.83

%

1.17

%

Return on average equity

8.97

%

11.13

%

7.31

%

6.88

%

8.95

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.05

%

3.15

%

3.27

%

3.45

%

3.47

%

Efficiency ratio

64.70

%

61.20

%

67.17

%

67.71

%

69.49

%

Full-time equivalent employees

362


355


369


369


369

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Also from this source

ChoiceOne Financial Announces Cash Dividend...

ChoiceOne Bank Announces Succession Plan for CFO Tom Lampen...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics