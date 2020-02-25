ChoicePoints Learning Hosts Race Relations Workshop at Georgetown University

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the volatile climates of this country, whether political, educational, business or government, one thing is for certain, we can no longer recoil from facing head-on our deeply embedded issues around race. ChoicePoints Learning is hosting Woke, Creating a New Normal on Race, One Conversation at a Time, a two-day workshop on March 26 and March 27 at Georgetown University, Institute for Transformational Leadership, 640 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Washington, DC.

www.ChoicePointsLearning.com Georgetown Institute of Transformational Leadership

"We call it Woke: Creating a New Normal on Race, One Conversation at a Time because that's how we felt almost immediately when we were each facilitating our 1-year small groups in our living rooms or online. Whether black or white or brown, we ALL learned how little we knew about our common history or about one another. When we were asked by Georgetown University to create a 2-day version, we wanted to capture that feeling of soul-deep surprise as we let ourselves lean in further sharing our hidden assumptions and lived experiences in this racialized society." –Linda Bidlack, ChoicePoints Learning Coach

Woke is designed to attract those who strongly desire to build true, authentic connections across races. Those who need to get better at leading or working as part of a diverse workplace and those who want to lead or participate on winning teams that fully optimize the contributions of all people.

"We believe a coaching approach to DEI initiatives is more personally affecting, more person-to-person and 1-1. More experiential and less intellectualizing, more about conversations around race right in this moment with each other right now, as participants build relationships with each other in the session for 2 days." –Tracy Carmen-Jones, ChoicePoints Learning Partner

Workshop attendees can expect open dialogues, real conversations, relevant tools and practices, learning modules, conversation techniques and an action plan for implementation and momentum. Attendees can expect to:

Gain firsthand understanding of the current 5 gaps between whites and people of color.

Move beyond racist/nonracist framework to a new construct that fosters post-workshop growth

Receive, learn and practice the CPL Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit to use in real life

Experience a perfect balance of representation between whites and people of color

Focus on how to navigate the reality of a racialized culture

Register for the Woke workshop as seats are filling fast or contact Tracy Carmen-Jones at carmenjones@choicepointslearning.com if you have additional questions.

Media Contact:

Roz Gee

240-750-4678

234777@email4pr.com

SOURCE ChoicePoints Learning

Related Links

https://choicepointslearning.com

