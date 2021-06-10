Cholesterol and Healthcare Expert, Dr Michael Richman, is the featured Health Advisor for Pragertopia, The Dennis Prager Show Podcast, June 11

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Richman will be the first featured guest in a new long-form conversation format for Pragertopia, The Dennis Prager Show Podcast. Dr. Richman will talk about current trends in cardiovascular disease, lipid management and patient advocacy. On this special show, he will cover cardiovascular disease, advanced lipoprotein testing and his healthcare firm, PaladinMDs.

As a cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Richman brings a broad perspective to The Dennis Prager Show. Having performed everything from open heart surgery to offering simple blood tests, Dr. Richman knows what's best for your health. Colleagues consider Dr. Richman an outstanding patient advocate; someone who fights for what's right and "goes to the mat for his patients". Known in the heart health community for his straight-forward, "Zero B.S." approach to medicine, he offers advice for you and your loved ones regarding the complex medical topics covered by the news.

Michael F. Richman, MD, MMM, FACS, FCCP is a is a double board-certified cardiothoracic and general surgeon, lipid specialist, and is the Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of PaladinMDs, as well as the founder of The Center for Cholesterol Management and the Elite Laser Vein Centers in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California. Dr. Richman was the cholesterol expert for WebMD and has made several national and local television appearances on heart health. He is internationally recognized in the lipid community and is the co-author of literature that teaches physicians how to diagnose and treat complex cholesterol cases.

Entrepreneur and PaladinMDs Co-founder Jennifer Martucci is the founder and CEO of Incentient, Inc. She has served as a strategic consultant to Pfizer and as CEO of GPSTracks, LLC. She has been awarded 27 technology patents and two method patents.

Dennis Prager is one of America's most respected radio talk show hosts. He has been broadcasting on radio in Los Angeles since 1982. His popular show became nationally syndicated in 1999 and airs live, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to Noon (Pacific Time) from his home station, KRLA.

