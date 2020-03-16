Cholesterol and Triglyceride Abnormalities on a Rise, Driving Dyslipidemia Drugs Market to Higher Trajectory: TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An increase in number of people with cholesterol and triglyceride abnormalities is set to drive the global dyslipidemia drugs market forward. A major factor driving the incidence of these abnormalities is modern lifestyle - marked by obesity due to lack of exercise and poor dietary habits.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Increasing disease awareness and its growing prevalence will help the market chart a sturdy CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This will help pull the market worth up from USD 11.8 bn. in 2018 to 16.1 bn. by 2027."

Key Findings of Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

In terms of drug class, statins segment would dominate the market landscape due to high demand for drugs such as Crestor and Lipitor

In terms of distribution channel, retail pharmacies would lead the market

North America to lead the regional markets in the global dyslipidemia drugs market from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers in Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

Multiple factors are set to drive growth in the global dyslipidemia drugs market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. As per Transparency Market Research, the following are prominent trends and drivers that have been identified:

Lack of exercise and poor dietary habits – characteristic features of modern lifestyle – are driving the incidence of cholesterol and triglyceride related abnormalities up

Prevalence of dyslipidemia is growing rapidly, as per various government and private organizations

Due to promotional activities taking place world over, awareness regarding the disease is growing, leading market to higher growth

Key Impediments to Growth in Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

While the global dyslipidemia drugs market is on an upward growth curve, there are certain factors that are hampering its growth. A prominent restraint is the discontinuation of study on drug compounds such as Saroglitazar and Dalcetrapib. In 2017, Zydus suspended its study for former due to issues related to recruitment. In 2012, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, discontinued trials for latter as proof of efficacy was weak.

Regional Analysis of Global Dyslipidemia Market

North America to dominate market over the forecast period owing to favorable government policies and increase in incidence of dyslipidemia

to dominate market over the forecast period owing to favorable government policies and increase in incidence of dyslipidemia United States of America and Canada to be major contributors of growth in the market owing to increase in number of obese and diabetic patients

and to be major contributors of growth in the market owing to increase in number of obese and diabetic patients Europe to emerge as a strong regional market owing to factors leading to growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Competitive Landscape in Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market

Transparency Market Research profiled key players in its comprehensive analysis of vendor landscape of global dyslipidemia drugs market

Prominent players in the global dyslipidemia drugs market are Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mylan N.V., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Abbott Laboratories.

Product Development and partnerships form key strategies of growth in the market landscape, set to determine market share for players over the forecast period

The global dyslipidemia drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Statins

Bile Acid Resins

Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

Niacins

Others

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

